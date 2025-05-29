'God Was Right': Jewish Thinker Finds Evidence that Social Science Absolutely Proves the Bible

Entrepreneur Mark Gerson is on a mission to prove “God was right,” with the Jewish thinker setting out to prove why he believes modern social science corroborates the Old Testament.

Gerson is the author of the forthcoming book, “God Was Right: How Modern Social Science Proves the Torah Is True,” an effort to show how the Torah can be proven true by modern research.

“In ‘God Was Right,’ Gerson examines the Torah on the basis of what it declares itself to be — a guidebook, which identifies, asks and answers the practical, relevant, and important questions that enable us to live our best lives,” a book description reads.

It continues, “Gerson shows in detail that the Torah’s questions and claims are exactly those asked and investigated by modern social scientists. Their work has enabled perhaps the biggest discovery of all: The Torah is true — absolutely, comprehensively, and enthusiastically so.”

Watch him explain the book and his mission to prove “God was right”:

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.