Gen Z Awakening Reaches Frat House at East Carolina U: 'There's a Revival Going On'

More and more Gen Z-ers on college campuses are turning to Jesus, and now the wave of spiritual awakening has even reached a North Carolina fraternity house at one of the country's top party schools.

It's definitely not your typical place for a night of prayer and worship, but during a recent gathering called the "Night of Hope," many young people on campus decided to give their lives to Christ. Instead of partying and getting drunk together, scores of young students recently came at East Carolina University's Kappa Sigma House to listen intently to the Gospel.

Evangelist Doug Elks explained some key Bible verses to the group: "John 3:16, 'For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son so that whoever believes in Him, shall not perish, but have eternal life.' Romans 5:8, 'God demonstrates His love in this, while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.'"

The night of prayer, praise, and encouragement featured testimonies from Christian athletes, including ECU baseball player Parker Byrd, who lost his leg in a boating accident, before going on to play Division 1.

He said, "I had a total of 22 surgeries in 45 days. Obviously, I had my right leg amputated below the knee... honestly, a lot of you guys are probably like man hat's awful, but it's the best thing that's ever happened to me."

He told the crowd that before losing his leg, he lived as a lukewarm Christian.

"It took till the accident to open my eyes to see what God could do with my life," he said.

Believers and non-believers alike attended this 'Night of Hope' event.

Organizers say at least 10 young men went forward during the altar call and another 50 or so prayed with former college basketball player and evangelist Doug Elks.

"Be encouraged tonight that God loves you and He's ready for you," Elks told the crowd.

Some say if this can happen at a frat house, it can happen anywhere.

Former ECU baseball player Carter Cunningham prayed, "Oh Lord, I do believe there's a revival going on in our generation, that can be led right here through ECU, through the students... Lord, I just pray You can give them the boldness, to proclaim Your name."

Organizers say at least two other fraternities have reached out about holding a Night of Hope at their houses as well.



