Formerly Gay Man Faces Possible Jail, Fines After Sharing Journey to God, Bible

An ex-LGBT activist in Malta who reportedly faces potential prison time after sharing his testimony of leaving behind a gay lifestyle to follow Christ continues to face his years-long court battle.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Matthew Grech told CBN News he headed back to court July 16 to continue his quest to avoid a potential five-month jail sentence and fines after being accused of “advertising so-called conversion practices.” The final verdict in his case is expected to come in October.

As previously reported, legal problems began when Grech shared his story of leaving the LGBTQ lifestyle and finding Jesus with a local outlet in Malta. He said two presenters with PMnews Malta wanted to know more about the nation’s crackdown on so-called conversion therapy and his take on the matter.

Malta, in 2016, became the first European Union country to ban attempts to “change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression,” leading to fines or even jail time.

“I was invited to share my story on a program and answer questions about so-called conversion practices,” Grech previously told CBN News. “And I mentioned an organization … that supports men and women who leave LGBT and an organization that promotes a biblical sexuality.”

Because the organization he mentioned helps assist men and women who have “unwanted same-sex desires” or “unwanted gender confusion,” he landed himself in the crossfire.

After three people reported Grech to police, he found himself in a legal quagmire. He said in an updated interview last week that his courtroom showing this week was his “12th criminal court hearing in Malta” since the case began.

“It’s going to be the final oral submissions between the lawyers before the final verdict,” he said leading up to the hearing. “It’s been a very long journey.”

But it’s a journey Grech plans to keep embarking on, as he’s deeply concerned about free speech rights in Malta and what he sees as a troubling erosion of basic liberties.

“Frankly, people deserve the right to seek help voluntarily that is fitting for them, that is right for them because people want to live according to their values,” he said. “Or, maybe they want to resolve conflicts in their marriage or past trauma with abuse.”

Grech believes his case is deeply important as it could set a precedent across the globe.

“I don’t know of another case like mine in the world,” he said. “So it’s probably also that this was an attempt to have a test case to see where this would go in Malta.”

Grech believes he has a solid case and could win his battle for free speech. The journey, of course, hasn’t been an easy one, as he described paying a price for being labeled by critics and the legal system. Still, it hasn’t stopped him from sharing his faith and story on social media.

“Maltese people know me and many actually … love to pray with me as well,” he said. “And I’ve noticed that the tide has been changing in Malta, but this just doesn’t sit right. But, you know, I rejoice in persecution because Jesus is worthy.”

One of the most chilling facets of Grech’s case has been the silence he’s observed in media, as he said he doesn’t get media invitations anymore. He believes outlets are too afraid to risk discussing the issue.

“The television broadcasts and stations are afraid to even bring up the subject,” he said. “So, before you had both sides of the story being told. Now it’s only one side of the story, and I feel grieved for my country, for my nation, because Malta deserves to hear both sides of the story. And, frankly, when I was younger, I wish that somebody told me that there was a way out of homosexuality because I would have chosen it — because I’d never wanted to be a victim of an unwanted sexuality in my life.”

Grech shared a bit more of his back story as well, explaining how he was living an “active homosexual lifestyle in London” before coming to faith. At the time, he was also heavily interested in the New Age and wanted to become a Reiki master.

“[I was] just really in a place of confusion,” Grech said. “Until a lovely Christian woman, she warned me about my New Age beliefs. … She invited me to church with her.”

He recalled being hesitant at first but then her kindness led him to give it a try. And after attending his first prayer meeting, he was deeply moved by all of the Christians who had gathered together to pray.

“And they invited me to go to a main gathering,” he recalled. “And the pastor of the community was having words of knowledge about people, and he pointed his finger at me. He said, ‘I sense that God wants to tell you that he really loves you.'”

Grech described the moment as though a sword was piercing his heart. He decided to move toward faith and get a Bible. And he said truth began to permeate his heart after he read Paul’s words about homosexuality.

He then came to a powerful realization: “I needed to repent and give my life to Jesus, and I did that, and it’s been the most surprising, blessed of a decision I’ve ever made in my life; I’m so thankful.”

Watch the above video for more.