Faith and Grief Intertwine in Texas Flood Recovery: 'Y'all Pray and Keep Praying'

The people of Kerrville, Texas, are mourning the lives lost as they continue searching for victims of the catastrophic floods. At least 120 people are dead and 150 are missing. Volunteers from across the country are gathering together to help the grieving community.

Hundreds gathered at a local high school to grieve the loss of friends, family and community members, and to worship God even in the face of tragedy.

"One thing that every single one of us can do is to pray and to trust that our loving God, Jesus the Holy Spirit, hears our prayers and answers those prayers," one speaker told the grieving crowd.

PHOTO: Attendees hold their hands in prayer as they sing during a vigil for flooding victims at Tivy Antler Stadium on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo)

The Guadalupe River has returned to a dry, deceptive calm following the devastating July Fourth flash flood, but the anguish still lingers in Kerr County.

"This is something that's going to stay with this community forever," said Pastor Phil Jackson of Kerrville First Assembly of God.

Pastor Jackson lost a member of his congregation in the flood. "In trying to save his family, he punched a hole through a glass window, cut his main artery, and bled out in front of them. He died," Jackson said.

Despite the loss, Jackson and his church are channeling their grief into service. Kerrville First Assembly has partnered with the faith-based relief group Operation Blessing, using its kitchen to prepare hundreds of hot meals daily for first responders.

"They've pulled several bodies out of the river," said Ryan Yost, a disaster relief chef with Operation Blessing. "It makes you realize that as a chef, providing food helps them take care of themselves so they can do the job not many want to do."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Much of the relief coordination is happening at the Centerpoint Distribution Center, where first responders and volunteers gather — some even on four legs.

"All the (mules) you see working out here — we carry their chainsaws, their fuel — everything they need," said Mike Toberer of Mission Mules, a North Carolina-based group that also responded to 2024's Hurricane Helene.

"When I wake up in the morning, I just feel like — this is your chance to serve," he added.

Joe Morin, owner of Joe's Hat Co., found a unique way to support workers on the front lines. "They're exhausted — mentally, physically, spiritually," Morin said. "Just handing them something like a hat — I saw their faces light up."

Chaplain Robert Coon with the National School Chaplain Association has been offering spiritual support on the ground.

"It's a beautiful thing when you watch the Holy Spirit move," Coon said. "To share the Gospel and remind them that the Lord will never leave or forsake them, just as He promised in Hebrews 13:6."



PHOTO: An officer prays with a family as they pick up items at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Faith has extended beyond the flood zone. On Tuesday, members of President Trump's cabinet bowed their heads in prayer for the victims. The president is expected to visit Kerr County on Friday. What he'll find is unwavering faith in the midst of unimaginable destruction.

"One thing we can all do is pray. That's the message — y'all pray and keep praying," said Morin.

Meanwhile, CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground coordinating with local churches and feeding first responders. As the relief group delivers meals to the hardest-hit areas and helps survivors, they're asking for help to meet these needs. "While we are already on the ground delivering care, we cannot do this alone. We ask for your support and prayers for all those affected and for our team," Operation Blessing states.

Click Here to Help Send Emergency Relief to Disaster Victims.