‘Courage … and Backbone’: Kirk Cameron on Why Trump, Rogan Could Teach Pastors, Christians a Big Lesson

Actor Kirk Cameron believes many pastors and Christians today can learn a lesson or two from individuals like President Donald Trump and prolific podcaster Joe Rogan.

Cameron, who believes America is currently “witnessing the mercy of God” and the “grace and kindness of God” amid shifting political tides, said he also believes Trump is offering something: boldness.

“The political shift with Trump being elected is not only helping political areas or economic areas, it’s put wind in parents’ sails and others who are now not afraid to speak up and say the obvious things,” he said. “I don’t know his spiritual standing before God. I don’t look at him and say, ‘Oh, wow … he’s synonymous with Billy Graham or Chuck Swindoll.'”

But Cameron said Trump is operating from a place of “courage” and is willing to speak out on important issues with boldness — something he said some pastors should consider.

“He’s got … the courage and the backbone to say what pastors should have been saying for decades,” Cameron said. “And now that he’s able to do that, it reminds me of Cyrus in the Old Testament, where God is using somebody who’s not even a believer as God’s shepherd of His people to lead them in a direction.”

Cameron said he believes pastors should watch Trump’s approach and take note.

“Every pastor ought to just go like, ‘Oh my goodness … I’m being schooled by a real estate businessman mogul in the areas of courage and conviction about what he believes and feels is right, and he doesn’t even have the theological training that I have or responsibility over this flock,'” he said. “And guys like Joe Rogan and others are just demonstrating character qualities that should be possessed in spades by Christian men around the country.”

Cameron continued, “I’m feeling the rumblings of courage and conviction underneath my feet.”

The actor, who is gearing up for his See You at the Library, “a nationwide story hour event designed to awaken hearts, ignite wonder, and plant seeds of faith through stories that matter,” said he’s also excited by women’s rights activist Riley Gaines and others who are working to improve culture today, and he encouraged others to do the same.

“This is a window of opportunity for the family of faith to step up, to lean in and respond the right way to God’s kindness and his mercy,” he said.

The author and actor also discussed his new project, “The Kirk Cameron Show,” a YouTube program he’s hosting and producing with his kids — something he said has been a dream of his for the past 20 years.

“On ‘The Kirk Cameron Show,’ the gloves are off,” he said. “It’s unfiltered. I get to talk about the Diddy trial, I get to talk about Elon Musk and the spat with him and Trump, the Iran bombings, and everything in between.”

The show, which airs new episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, also includes morning devotionals over coffee, Scripture, and conversations with his 22-year-old son about topics ranging from purity to mental health.

As for Cameron’s See You at the Library event, which unfolds Aug. 16, the actor said he hopes to see story hours unfold across all 50 states.

“This isn’t just about reading books,” Cameron said. “It’s a chance for parents to win back the culture in the public square because the other side is advancing their values every single day, and they’re moving the needle, and if we don’t lean in, if we don’t show up and stand up for our values now, we won’t have the freedom to live for them later.”

Cameron encouraged people to go to the See You at the Library website to see where readings are happening Aug. 16 or to get information on how to start their own.