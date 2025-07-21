Congress Calls for Transparency on the Epstein Files 

Trying to put the Jeffrey Epstein issue behind him, President Trump's Justice Department has asked a federal court to unseal transcripts from the grand jury that investigated Epstein before his 2019 death in jail.

But Congress wants more, and Republican Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would force the House to vote on a non-binding resolution urging the Epstein files to be released.



When asked on ABC what exactly the government is withholding, Congressman Burchett said, "That's the million-dollar question."

And when asked if unsealing the grand jury records is enough, Burchett said, "I think it's a start. I don't think we're ever going to get to the bottom of anything."

Commenting on a possible release of Grand Jury transcripts in the Epstein case, President Trump continued to bash those who want full transparency on the issue.



On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more."

Trump had harsher words for some supporters, saying, "It's all been a big hoax. It's been perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans, and some foolish republicans fall into the net."



Burchett admitted Trump's words 'ticked' him off.

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, who once represented Epstein, told Fox News Sunday there is much more evidence that could and should be released.

Dershowitz said, "What's much, much more important is discovery information, depositions, and other things that came out of the Ghislaine Maxwell case; that came out of other cases that were pending in front of federal judges."

Dershowitz also said former Epstein associate and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, now in federal prison, needs to testify before Congress.

'She is the Rosetta Stone," Dershowitz said, "She knows everything. She arranged every single trip with everybody. She knows everything. And if she were just given use immunity, she could be compelled to testify. I am told that she actually would be willing to testify, and there'd be no reason for her to withhold any information."

Meanwhile, House Republicans have laid the groundwork for a vote calling for the release of the Epstein files within 30 days.