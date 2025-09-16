'Changed for Eternity': 1,000+ Choose Christ at Massive FaithFest 2025 Gathering

Tens of thousands of people gathered recently under a 110-foot cross to seek Jesus Christ at FaithFest in Wilkesboro, NC. Official numbers have not been released, but reports indicate more than 1,000 attendees made decisions to give their lives to Christ, and approximately 100 were baptized on the spot.

FaithFest reported on Saturday night, "Closing in on 100 baptisms and more to go! Praise Jesus!"

Organizers stated, "We are still speechless after FaithFest 2025. For the first time ever, we completely sold out – but even greater than that, we saw eternal impact. Salvations. Rededications. Baptisms. Restoration. Revival. The Lord's Spirit swept through this venue in a way we will never forget. Praise Jesus!"

Pastor Greg Laurie preached at the two-day, weekend event, sharing how God had saved his life when he was a young man, confused and searching for truth.

"Franklin Graham called and asked me to speak at FaithFest in North Carolina. He spoke at it last year and loved it – so I said yes. And what a blessing it was!" Laurie stated Facebook.

"There must have been over 50,000 people over the two nights I had the privilege of speaking. At least 1,000 made commitments to follow Christ—though it's hard to count precisely, because we weren't able to have them come forward. Instead, they stood where they were, and we brought New Believers' Bibles to them—over 1,000 given out! A big thank you to Craig Church for the invitation. And yes… I enjoyed more than my fair share of fried chicken and Southern specialties while I was there!"

Franklin Graham's North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse group was one of the supporters of the event.

Graham shared on social media, saying, "We thank God for all those who made the decision to turn from their sins and put their faith in Jesus Christ. Their lives are changed for eternity. Some were even baptized after the service! 'And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved' (Acts 4:12)."

FaithFest has been taking place since 2017. As CBN News reported, after last year's event, hundreds of attendees made decisions to give their lives to Christ, and more than 70 people were immediately baptized.

The FaithFest website explains their mission: "FaithFest is a tremendous undertaking and planning is a year-round endeavor. It takes hundreds of volunteers and an army of supporters to make this happen. This is not a money-making event, rather it is for the single cause of lifting up and glorifying Jesus Christ. Our hearts' cry is that the people attending this event will be drawn into the very presence of our Lord and be forever changed."

