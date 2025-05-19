'Anti Pro-Life Manifesto' Found as Police I.D. Suspect in Alleged Terror Attack on Fertility Center

This image released by the Federal Bureau of Investigations shows Guy Edward Bartkus. (FBI via AP)

A bombing at a reproductive and fertility center in Palm Springs, California, at 11 a.m. Saturday, shocked Americans of all stripes — a tragedy purportedly perpetuated by a man media sources claim was a “pro-mortalist.”

The suspect who attacked American Reproductive Centers has been identified as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus from Twentynine Palms, California.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills described the suspect as having the “intent on harming others.”

The tragic attack is being labeled an act of terrorism by authorities who are investigating the motive and background information on Bartkus.

“The subject had nihilistic ideation,” FBI Los Angeles’s field office assistant director Akil Davis said, according to Fox News. “And this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility. Make no mistake, we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism.”

He continued, “We are fairly confident that Mr. Bartkus is … our primary suspect, a person of interest.”

The car bomb used in the assault killed Bartkus, who was allegedly trying to livestream the attack but failed, and injured four others, who have since all been released from the hospital.

Officials are combing through the accused's social media activity to try and piece together elements surrounding the shocking event, with Fox News reporting that Bartkus believed people shouldn’t be brought into the world against their will.

The NY Post and other outlets have reported he had “fanatical pro-death beliefs.” NewsNation more specifically described the pro-mortalist perspective as one in which people believe “it’s better to die than to continue existing and that it’s wrong to bring new sentient life into the world.”

Tracy Walder, a national security contributor for NewsNation and a former federal agent, offered her own candid perspective on the complexities of this ideology.

“This essentially is the idea that it is more humane to kill humanity to prevent future suffering,” Walder said of Bartkus’ alleged perspective. “He believes that he is doing the humane thing.”

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said in an X post that investigators are working to positively identify Bartkus’ remains. He also offered information on a “manifesto.”

“An anti pro-life manifesto believed to be authored by the suspect has been located and is being examined by the FBI,” Essayli wrote. “We are happy to report that no embryos at the IVF center were damaged by the explosion.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to Essayli.

American Reproductive Centers, which has a tagline that reads, “Where Success is Measured in Heartbeats!” released a statement expressing “hope” amid the painful situation, calling it “unexpected and tragic.”

The clinic also confirmed that the vehicle exploded “in the parking lot near our building.”

“We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected,” the statement read. “We are immensely grateful to share that no members of the ARC team were harmed, and our lab—including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials—remains fully secure and undamaged.”

The facility said their mission has “always been to help build families” and that this event reminds them “how fragile and precious life is.”

Bartkus was not on the FBI’s radar before the incident, and there was reportedly no criminal history available when reviewed by media outlets.

We will continue to cover the story as new details unfold.

