9,000 Oklahoma Students Seek God at UniteUS, Ohio State Football Team Reaches Hundreds for Jesus

Students gather for UniteUS at University of Oklahoma (left) and Fall Kickoff at Ohio State (right) - (Screen captures from UniteUS and 10TV)

Thousands of college students turned their hearts toward Jesus over the past few days as huge ministry events kicked off the school year in Oklahoma and Ohio. These are just the latest signs of spiritual awakening as students cried out to God in praise and worship, seeking salvation and forgiveness.

On Tuesday night, approximately 9,000 students gathered to seek God together at the University of Oklahoma's basketball arena, the Lloyd Noble Center.

The event was held by the national UniteUS movement, which has seen hundreds of baptisms and thousands of commitments to Christ since it began two years ago at Auburn University.

In an unrelated event at Ohio State, members of the football team led their second Fall Kickoff event called "An invitation to Jesus."

Football players like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Luke Montgomery and others shared their faith with a crowd of more than one thousand, and many responded to the Gospel message. Scores of students chose to be baptized on the spot.

One Buckeye lineman named Julian Goines-Jackson posted, "Football is so much more than just what people see on Saturdays! It's not about the wins or the losses nor is it about the national championships. It's about using the platform that the Lord has given us to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ!"

The Buckeyes became the National Champions in college football last season after several players held a similar evangelistic outreach on their campus in the fall of 2024 as well.

Earlier this year, UniteUS leader Jennie Allen posted on social media, "I don't know if a storm of revival is coming but I do know we could be running from the rain. It sure feels like it is here. Revival can start with each one of us saying 'yes' to the call of God to reach the world right around us."

This fall, students at seven schools will welcome UniteUS to their campuses to hear the good news.

Upcoming UniteUS events will be held at South Florida on Sept. 25, University of Tennessee on Sept. 30, Grand Canyon University on Oct. 21, Cincinnati on Nov. 5, NC State on Nov. 11, and Clemson on Nov. 18.

