National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Reassigned After Signal Chat Fiasco, Rubio Given His Role

Benjamin Gill
05-01-2025

A top White House official was reassigned on Thursday after the fallout from a botched war room chat that captured headlines when the chat was directly leaked to the news media.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has been removed from the post and is instead being moved to the position of UN ambassador

President Trump made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, saying he’s asking Secretary of State Rubio to serve as temporary national security adviser for now.  

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump said on Truth Social.
  
Waltz came under scrutiny after his team mistakenly added a journalist to a secret chat on the non-government Signal app detailing a military strike in Yemen. It's considered a major security blunder since Signal is not a secure platform for discussing military operations. 

