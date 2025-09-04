'There Is Actually Hope for America': Religious Liberty Commission Aims to Safeguard Faith Freedoms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Religious liberty in the United States of America has always been an integral part of American life. The Founding Fathers made a commitment to religious freedom as part of the First Amendment's religion clauses, which prevent the government from establishing a national religion or prohibiting the free exercise of religion by individuals.

On day one of his second term, President Donald Trump stated America needs God and religion. He followed through on that proclamation by establishing the White House Faith Office, a Task Force on Anti-Christian Bias, and naming the Religious Liberty Commission. The group works to identify opportunities to promote religious freedom throughout America.

In launching the Religious Liberty Commission, President Trump made clear through an executive order that not only is religious liberty enshrined in America's Constitution, but it also needs to be enforced and protected.

White House Faith Director Jenny Korn explains part of the commission's mandate. "It's all people of faith. So we have Jewish, we have imams, we've got Christian, we've got Catholic. We want to make sure that everybody understands that faith means people of all faiths from every background, because that is what this country was founded on — the freedom of faith. And so we are representing people of all faiths."

Korn adds that members will also focus on how religious freedoms have been attacked, citing the case of former high school football coach Joe Kennedy, fired from his job for praying on the field after games.

"In case after case, talking about what has happened in this country and how our religious freedoms are really at stake," says Korn. "When Coach Kennedy has to go all the way to the Supreme Court for kneeling on a football field to pray, we have a problem with religious freedom. And that's only one example."

She adds, "And so the Religious Liberty Commission is people who are so educated on what religion actually is, and they're going to make sure that policies that affect people of faith know exactly what religious freedom means."

The objectives of the commission include:

Exploring America's foundation of religious liberty;

Identifying its impact on society and current threats to this right;

Developing strategies to preserve and enhance religious freedom for future generations.

The commission is made up of 13 members with diverse religious and professional backgrounds. Leaders include Chairman Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Vice-Chair Dr. Ben Carson, and Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr.

During a recent interview, CBN News White House Correspondent Kelly Wright talked to King about her role on the commission.

Wright: "What does it mean to serve on the Religious Liberty Commission? And what is your role with that?"

King: "I spoke to a group of young people up on Capitol Hill yesterday through the Courage Ministries. And they asked the question, 'Well, why is it that in America you could speak of your faith as long as you don't say you're a Christian?' I said, well, you know, that's not exactly true. The First Amendment allows us as Christians to speak freely as well. And that's what the Religious Liberty Commission is doing. Most of the work that I'm doing nowadays is involved in reminding people that we can still proclaim our faith in the public square and the United States of America."

Wright: "What are the challenges that you see that may lie ahead in terms of America and its embracing 'one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all?'"

King: "We are one blood and one human race, which — let the preachers in my family, and I count myself as one — the family that birthed Martin Luther King Jr., Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; my dad Reverend Eddie King; my mother Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King... And so the Scripture, Acts 17:26: of one blood God made all people. So we are one blood. We are one human race. And as we can see each other in that manner and not divide because of skin color or sexual identity or age, or whether we are elderly."

Wright: "So with the Religious Liberty Commission, how do you help? What do you see ahead in terms of helping Americans understand that love can drive out the hate and light can drive out the darkness?"

King: "A very few days from now, we'll be back on Capitol Hill, at the Museum of the Bible — actually, not exactly on the Hill — and we'll be speaking about education. We're concerned for these parents and young people who will be in school, and they want to express their views as Christians. And the teacher may not agree and can give them a task. They can fail a class for saying what they believe. And so we're asking for testimonies."

Wright: "What's your hope for America?"

King: "So as long as America cares, love listens. As long as we do that as a people, I believe that we will continue to see many advances. And there is hope for America. There is actually hope for America."



