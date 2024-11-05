Republicans in the Lead, but Control of the House of Representatives Still Undecided

Control of Congress is one of the top prizes in this 2024 election. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives were being decided by voters in every state across the country today.

Before today's voting, Republicans controlled the House with 220 GOP representatives compared to the Democrats' 212 representatives.

So far, Republicans have flipped one seat.

That took place in North Carolina where Republican Brad Knott won election to a U.S. House seat, flipping a Democratic-held seat.

But Democrats also took away a Republican-held seat.

In New York's 22nd Congressional District, Democrat John Mannion won election by defeating Republican incumbent Rep. Brandon Williams.

At the last tally – as today's election results continue to be counted – Republicans have won 179 seats while Democrats have won 147 seats.

A few competitive bellwether races to watch include the following districts – you can follow each race individually using our Election Map on our Politics page HERE:

PA-07 and PA-08

AZ-01 (a Republican in a district Biden won narrowly)

OH-09 (a longtime Democrat in a district Trump won)

NY-01, NY-04, NY-19, NY-22 (if it's a wave election, these races in NY could be flipped)

CA-47 and CA-45 (held by Republicans in what was Biden territory in 2024)

