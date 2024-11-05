Control of the US Senate Is Up for Grabs: Here Are the States to Watch Tonight

Voters have headed to the polls today in some key states that will decide control of Congress, and just a handful of competitive races will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years.

Right now, Democrats control the Senate with a breakdown of 51-49. However, Republicans are feeling good about their chances of winning the Senate because West Virginia has become a red state, and incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D) is not running for reelection.

In all, Democrats are defending 23 seats compared to 11 seats for Republicans, the Associated Press reports.

West Virginia

In that West Virginia race, Republican Jim Justice, who the current governor of the state, is leading heavily in the polls against Democratic mayor Glenn Elliot.

Justice, 70, hopes to edge out Elliot by taking advantage of his record as governor and former President Donald Trump's popularity in the state. Trump won every county in West Virginia in the past two presidential elections.

"I say over and over, judge me by my deeds," Justice said in September.

Meanwhile, Elliot, 52, was endorsed by Manchin before he switched from Democrat to Independent. But polls showed he's badly trailing Justice.

In an August survey by MetroNews West Virginia, Justice was up 62% to Elliott's 28%.

"I've never thought it was a high probability race, but I've always known there's a chance," Elliott said during a recent interview. "Perhaps I'm naive, but I do believe that West Virginia voters can see the contrast in me and Governor Justice just in the way we've run this campaign."

Republicans have not held both of the state's U.S. Senate seats since 1958.

Montana

In Montana, Democrat incumbent Senator Jon Tester is seeking a fourth term, but it is a close race against Republican businessman Tim Sheehy.

The race between the candidates is neck and neck. A recent MSU Billings Mountain States Poll found both candidates holding roughly 43% of the vote share, the Pinnacle Gazette reports.

Sheehy, 38, is a former NAVY seal who has found support among the Republican base.

Meanwhile, Tester, a third-generation Montana farmer, has deep roots in the community and strong ties to the Native American population.

The Democrat has won re-election twice, but an influx of new residents in the state who identify as Republicans could mean trouble for Tester.

According to Newsweek, Montana is the Democrats' biggest hope in holding onto the Senate, as long as they hold onto the contested seats in other states. If Tester wins and Vice President Kamala Harris beats Trump, Democrats could potentially retain their majority, even with a 50-50 split because the next vice president will act as the Senate tie-breaker.

Ohio

In Ohio, businessman Bernie Moreno is looking to upset Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in one of the most expensive races this cycle.

Brown, 71, is the only Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio and has been in office since 2007, but Trump won the state by eight points in 2020.

Moreno, 57, has been able to keep up with Brown through self-funding. He recently said the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

Arizona

In Arizona, Republican Kari Lake is gunning for a Senate seat against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego after former Democrat turned Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema opted to not run for reelection.

If elected, Gallego, a former Marine, would be the state's first Latino elected to the Senate.

Meanwhile, Lake, who has closed ground in the final weeks of the race, could become the first Republican woman elected to the Senate from Arizona.

"This campaign was always going be close, no matter what. There is no way that we were ever going to beat Kari Lake by 10 points in Arizona. So we've been operating like this campaign is always going to be a tight race," said Gallego.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race as leaning toward Democrats.

Michigan

Michigan voters are deciding between Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican former U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers in this battleground contest.

It became an open-seat race after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow stepped down after more than two decades.

Slotkin, a former CIA agent, had a clear head start, announcing her run shortly after Stabenow's declaration.

An endorsement from Trump helped Rogers kick his campaign into gear.

The Cook Political Report is calling this race a toss-up, but reports indicate Rogers has a good chance of becoming the first Republican senator from the state in 30 years.

Nevada

In her first re-election bid, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is looking to hold onto her seat in the Silver State, which had one of the closest Senate races in 2022.

Forty-year-old businessman Sam Brown is challenging Rosen, although Republicans have not won a seat there since 2012.

Rosen gained a significant edge over Brown after Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race.

In August, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the Senate race from a toss-up to lean Democrat.

Wisconsin

It is a hotly contested battle for Wisconsin's Senate seat.

Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin is facing a challenge from Republican Eric Hovde.

As the first openly LGBT senator in history, Baldwin has successfully courted rural voters despite her progressive politics. She also became the first statewide Democratic candidate to win an endorsement from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization, in more than 20 years.

Hovde has campaigned on issues like immigration and painted Baldwin as an out-of-touch politician who did little to combat inflation and crime.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

Pennsylvania

In battleground Pennsylvania, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is seeking a fourth term as he tries to hold onto his long-held Senate seat. Combat veteran and Republican challenger Dave McCormick has gained momentum in the last weeks leading to Election Day.

McCormick has billed Casey as an "establishment politician" and labeled his position on abortion as "extreme." Casey previously called himself a "pro-life Democrat" but supports abortion rights before fetal viability.

Casey has hammered McCormick for his previous Connecticut residency.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

