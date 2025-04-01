'Dave Is Cancer-Free!' Candace Cameron Goes Viral With Powerful 'Full House' Co-Star Announcement

The producers and cast of Fuller House, including Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier, at the Netflix Premiere of "Fuller House" at The Grove - Pacific Theatres on February 16, 2016, in L.A. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

“Dave is cancer-free!”

That’s the exuberant message actress Candace Cameron Bure shared on social media this week, months after “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier revealed a stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

“Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news,” Bure wrote. “Let’s shower him with all the love in the world!”

A representative for Coulier, 65, confirmed to People magazine the actor is now cancer-free.

Coulier also told Parade magazine before the announcement he is no longer sick that he had recently undergone a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck.

“[My wife] Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer,” he told the outlet, noting, at the time, he was still waiting on other results. “One of the few times in my life when ‘zero’ has been a great number to hear.”

As CBN News previously noted, Coulier, known for portraying beloved character Joey Gladstone (a.k.a. “Uncle Joey”), learned of the diagnosis in October after struggling with an upper respiratory infection.

The comedian, who reprised his role in “Fuller House,” airing on Netflix from 2016-2020, told People how he found out about the shocking diagnosis.

Swelling of lymph nodes sparked concern and doctors ordered PET and CT scans, which revealed the cancer. Coulier said he has the rare B cell lymphoma type — a “very aggressive” form.

“I went from, ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming,” he told People at the time. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Coulier also spoke candidly with People about how he reacted to finding out — and why he’s remarkably calm.

“When I first got the news, I was stunned, of course, because I didn’t expect it, and then reality settled in and I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it.”

Coulier, who has lost a his mother, sister, and neice to cancer — and has a sister currently going through cancer with him — said this history is likely part of the peace he feels.

“They really instilled that in me and inspired me in a way because they were magnificent going through what they went through, and I just thought, ‘I’m OK with this, too,'” he said. “I’ve had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I’m OK. It does change perspective for sure.”

As CBN News previously reported, fellow “Full House” star Bob Saget died in 2022, leaving Coulier and the entire cast in mourning. Later that year, Coulier joined CBN News to discuss his faith journey, past struggles with alcoholism, and Saget’s death.

“I always equate my faith to a fire that’s burning inside of you, and I almost extinguished that fire because of my abuse with alcohol,” he said.

Coulier got sober before some of the most significant losses mounted in his life. His brother took his own life, he lost his father, and Saget died all in a 12-month period.

He called these deaths a “hat trick of losses” and a collective “heart punch.” But Coulier expressed gratitude he was able to process all that unfolded while finally sober.

“The only thing I could think was, ‘Thank goodness I don’t have alcohol in my life that is extinguishing that fire, which is my faith,’” he said. “And I was able to feel those raw emotions, which I never would have felt had I been abusing alcohol — and I was in touch with myself spiritually.”

Coulier continued, “So, for me, it was allowing that flame to ignite again and to find my spirituality, and it helped me through all of that.”

Please pray for Coulier as he continues his healing journey.

***Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.