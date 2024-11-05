Follow LIVE 2024 Election Updates from CBN News Here

The 2024 election is nearing its conclusion. The first polls began closing at 7 PM ET and we're already learning some results. Not only is the presidency on the ballot, but control of the House of Representatives and Senate are also up for grabs.

BREAKING: Republican Jim Justice Wins Senate Seat in West Virginia, Taking Seat from Democrats

The presidential outcome between Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump (R) comes down to a handful of key battleground states where the margins are believed to be razor thin – states like Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE TALLY

To win the White House, Trump and Harris will need to win the majority of Electoral College votes. Once either candidate exceeds 270 of those votes, they'll be the winner. We'll keep a tally going for you. So far, there are no surprises.

The tally by AP stands at 71 votes for Harris and 101 votes for Trump due to states that are reliably blue, like Vermont, and reliably red, like Kentucky. Indiana, and now West Virginia.

You can also find granular vote information using the interactive Election Map on our Politics page - click HERE to go there.

Tonight we'll be posting those presidential results right here in this article, so be sure to keep this page available and check back throughout the evening. And don't forget to hit that refresh button to make sure it's up to date.

WATCH OUR LIVE ANALYSIS

In addition, CBN News is providing special LIVE election coverage and analysis tonight on the CBN News Channel and our YouTube and Rumble platforms. Our political analysts will be monitoring a variety of early signals throughout the evening, especially in those battleground states, also referred to as swing states because they could swing in either direction and determine who wins the White House.

