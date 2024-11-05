wvgovjimjustice_hdv_0.jpg

Republican Jim Justice Wins Senate Seat in West Virginia, Taking Seat from Democrats

CBN News
11-05-2024

Share This article

The results are in for West Virginia's U.S. Senate race between Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Democrat Glenn Elliot. Justice has been declared the winner which means Republicans could be on track to take control of the Senate.

Before today's election, Democrats controlled the Senate with a breakdown of 51-49. With the Justice win, that moves the Senate to a 50-50 split.

With West Virginia trending toward being a reliable red state, incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin had chosen not to run for reelection this year. 

Justice, 73, edged out Elliot by taking advantage of his record as governor and former President Donald Trump's popularity in the state. Trump won every county in West Virginia in the past two presidential elections. "I say over and over, judge me by my deeds," Justice said in September. 

Elliot, 52, had been endorsed by Manchin, but polls showed all along that he was badly trailing Justice. 

This will mark the first time since 1958 that both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators are Republicans.

MORE: Control of the US Senate Is Up for Grabs: Here Are the States to Watch Tonight

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More