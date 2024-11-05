berniemorenooh.jpg
Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to supporters during his primary election night watch party in Westlake, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Republicans Flip the Senate with Big Takeaway in Ohio

Stacey Thoroughgood
11-05-2024

Share This article

Republicans officially took control of the U.S. Senate tonight after a big win in Ohio.

In an upset, businessman Bernie Moreno has successfully secured the Ohio Senate seat, beating incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. 

Moreno, 57, was able to keep up with Brown by self-funding his way through one of the most expensive races this election cycle. He recently said the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state which has been trending red. 

Prior to his run for senator, Moreno sold the majority of his business to devote his attention to his new calling as a politician. 

The newly-elected senator was born in Bogota, Columbia and became an American citizen at age 18. Moreno believes, "All elected officials should strive to create a growing middle class where the American Dream is accessible to anyone, regardless of their background," and has centered his campaign around making this possible. 

Moreno's victory marks the second Senate seat of the election to be flipped from Democratic occupancy to Republican. Earlier in the evening, Republican Jim Justice won West Virginia's Senate race, taking away the seat that had previously been held by Sen. Joe Manchin.
 

Share This article

About The Author

Stacey Thoroughgood Headshot for Bio
Stacey
Thoroughgood

Stacey Thoroughgood is an Associate News Producer for CBN News. Thoroughgood has worked at CBN since 2022 and specializes in written journalism. Her educational background is a blend of communication, politics, and government studies, which often she showcases through the content she develops for CBN News. Thoroughgood actively supports youth advocacy efforts and higher education accessibility within the Commonwealth of Virginia, has served as a Teaching Assistant at Regent University within the School of Divinity and School of Communication and the Arts, and alongside her service to CBN, is
More