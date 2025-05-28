Biden Cover-Up? Congress Wants Answers About the 'Autopen' and His Mental State in Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The book Original Sin, by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, has shaken official Washington with its in-depth look at efforts by White House and Democrat officials to cover up Joe Biden's obvious mental decline. The authors provide numerous examples, including a town hall event staged by the 2024 campaign that went south.

"Joe Biden's town hall, which was closed to press, was so bad that campaign officials determined that it was not usable for a campaign commercial," says Original Sin author Alex Thompson.

Yet the president's top strategists and family members, known in the book as 'The Politiburo,' looked the other way and dismissed it.

Chris Whipple, author of the bestselling book Uncharted that documented the 2024 campaign, has similar stories from his White House sources. Whipple recounts one story of Biden preparing at Camp David before the infamous debate disaster against Donald Trump.

"He wandered out at one point to the pool and sank into a lounge chair and fell down to sleep, and yet the Biden camp kept sailing toward that iceberg, the debate," Whipple tells CBN News.

Whipple isn't convinced this amounts to a full-fledged Watergate-style cover-up. He thinks it's more about Biden's top aides becoming more delusional and convinced that Biden was the only Democrat who could beat Trump. "The stunning thing to me is that nobody ever sat Joe Biden down and said, 'Mr. President, you sure about this?'"

Perhaps not so stunning is how much of the legacy media covered it up too. One of the authors of Original Sin, CNN's Jake Tapper, has been called out during the book tour for looking the other way during the campaign and now cashing in by writing a book about it. Megyn Kelly confronted him directly about it on her recent podcast. "There was no effort, none, to get to the bottom of this," she told him. "And now you write this book. There was a cover-up. There was an attempted cover-up. It could only ever work if you allowed it, if the press allowed it."

This has also led to questions about Biden's recent prostate cancer diagnosis, with skeptics wondering how something deemed so serious went undetected, especially for a president of the United States.

Vice President JD Vance says the American people deserve answers. "Why didn't the American people have a better sense of his health picture?" he recently told reporters. "Why didn't the American people have more accurate information about what he was actually dealing with? This is serious stuff."

Beyond scrutiny over physical and mental health issues, Congress now wants to investigate who else may have been making executive decisions while Biden sat in the Oval Office. There are reports that Biden extensively used what is known as the 'autopen' to sign legislation rather than his personal signature. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wants answers.

"We're going to bring everyone that we believe was involved in any role in the use of the autopen," Comer says. "We're going to invite them to come in for a transcribed interview, if they want, then they will receive a subpoena and they will have a full-blown deposition."