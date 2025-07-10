Amy Grant Joins Senator in Opposing Cuts to Bush-Era Plan That Saved 26 Million Lives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate is set to vote on a rescissions package that would allow approved federal funds to be cancelled for certain foreign aid programs. The proposal narrowly passed the U.S. House last month.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is concerned about certain cuts, telling CBN News she strongly supports extending tax relief for families and small businesses. However, drastic cuts to PEPFAR, a successful program for international AIDS relief, is a key reason she will not support the current bill.

"It's hard to think of a more pro-life program than PEPFAR when you think about how many babies' lives have been saved as a result," said Collins.

Since voting 'no' on the Senate version of the "Big Beautiful Bill," Collins now faces another hurdle within her party.

"Cutting this program will literally cost lives, and that's why I've made it very clear that I will not support the hundreds of millions of dollars that the OMB has proposed," she said.

As the Senate looks to restore another $9.4 billion in cuts next week, the Appropriations Committee Chair is racing against the clock, warning Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought against slashing another $400 million in PEPFAR.

"There aren't very many programs where we can point to such great resource as far as saving 26 million lives," said Collins.

The Emergency Aids Relief Plan, created in 2003 during the Bush administration, is credited for helping various countries, especially in Africa and Asia, address the AIDS epidemic and save lives.

Since then, the program has cost the U.S. about $6.5 billion each year.

Those pushing for cuts believe PEPFAR was not intended to be a permanent solution. "Foreign aid and development programs are programs that end, and they end because they achieve their goal," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio believes the U.S. mission should be empowering developing nations to take more ownership, while improving delivery of medical treatment.

Collins still isn't confident that it would help all patients get what they need. "We're on the brink of an exciting new vaccine that's going to be able to be given to people just twice a year, rather than having to take medication every day," she said.

Concerns extend beyond party lines to the church, where Christian organizations played a key role in creating PEPFAR.

Recently, Christian pop singer Amy Grant showed support by stopping her concert in a Nashville church to call Senator Bill Hagerty's office. "Here in Nashville, we want to see full funding of PEPFAR so that we can stay on track to end the HIV AIDS epidemic by 2030," she said.

"From a Christian perspective, you mentioned pro-life," CBN News said to Collins. "Why should this matter?"

"We all have a moral obligation toward our fellow human beings," Collins responded. "That's certainly from my perspective and my religion's perspective what Jesus Christ would want us to do."

A number of evangelical groups, which supported President Trump's pro-life policy, warn ending U.S.-funded treatments could lead to an HIV resurgence in developing countries. Senator Collins also tells me deep cuts to USAID, which serves as PEPFAR's infrastructure, could also affect getting help to those who need it most.

Meanwhile, the State Department maintains PEPFAR is exempt from the cancellation of most U.S. international aid.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***