Watchdog Group Director Claims UNRWA Employees, Teachers, Social Workers Took Part in October 7th Massacre

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) states on its website that its goal is to help young students in Palestinian Authority areas understand the world in which they live and learn values of tolerance, cultural identity, and gender equality.

CBN News spoke recently with Hillel Neuer, the director of U.N. Watch, who claims the opposite is happening.

His organization learned that "numerous UNRWA employees, including teachers and social workers," were part of the October 7th, 2023, Hamas massacre.

Neuer added, "We knew that many of the teachers were regularly inciting antisemitism, jihadi murder in the name of Allah, praise for Adolph Hitler, and other kinds of incitement for ten years."

Yet, when U.N. Watch began to research the educators during the war, they found the situation was worse than they had suspected.

The United States funded UNRWA for years until it was halted under the Biden administration and terminated by the Trump administration. However, European nations, including the U.K., along with Canada, Australia, and others, continue to bankroll the U.N. agency.

To see our interview with Neuer, click on the video above.

