US Denies Plans to Build Military Base on Gaza Border; Trump Requests Pardon for Netanyahu

JERUSALEM, Israel – From continued military strikes in Gaza to a pardon request letter from President Trump to deep divisions over ceasefire implementation, the regional dynamics continue to shift and challenge Middle East peace efforts.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed receiving a letter from Trump urging him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Herzog has praised Trump for his "unwavering support for Israel," but he said that any request for a presidential pardon must be submitted through formal procedures.

Danny Ayalon former Israeli foreign minister and former ambassador to the U.S., told CBN News, "II do wish that, the Prime Minister, Netanyahu, will be exonerated, but that is according to the Israeli, legal system and, any intervention from the outside as, you know – as benign and as well wishing as it is – may work to the contrary, which I hope is not the case, but certainly it shows the great friendship between the two leaders, Trump and Netanyahu."

Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, posted on X, "Thank you, President Trump, for your incredible support. As usual, you get right to the point and call it like it is."

In Washington, the White House has flatly denied a report that the U.S. is planning to establish a large military base in Israel near the Gaza border to maintain a ceasefire.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "The president has been very clear: he does not want to see boots on the ground in respect to what's happening in the Middle East. We made great peace, we made great progress with the peace plan in Gaza, and we want to see that move forward."

However, moving forward is meeting with resistance from the United Arab Emirates. The U.A.E. announced it will not take part in the proposed International Stabilization Force expected to deploy in Gaza.

Ambassador Ayalon agrees.

"Well, I think they're right," he said. "I think that there is now a real battle. An ideological battle, in the Islamic world, between the moderate or the pragmatic, like the Saudis and the Emirates. And on the other hand, we have the Salafist movement, or the Islamic Brotherhood and Hamas, which is part of it, which are basically controlling Turkey. I also believe that there is no room for Qatar and Turkey in Gaza because they will be just supporting Hamas, and this will not stabilize the situation. It will just do the contrary."

The Gulf nation announced it "does not yet see a clear framework" for the plan, and it views Qatar and Turkey as "Hamas enablers."

There is also concern about parties affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood who are embedding themselves in key positions in the Gaza reconstruction plan.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli military confirmed the killing of four terror operatives on the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line, including several gunmen detected near troops operating in the area.