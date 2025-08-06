At UN, Israel Calls Hamas Hostage Video 'Satanic'; Speaker Johnson Makes Historic Visit to Judea, Samaria

JERUSALEM, Israel – All signs point to Israel finishing the job triggered by the October 7th, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack.

The recent video of starving Israeli hostages in barbaric conditions resulted in an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council Tuesday night.

Members heard from the brother of one of the hostages as President Trump considers taking over the humanitarian aid operations in Gaza.

Horrifying images of Israeli hostages forced Israel to call the meeting in New York. In the video, hostage Evyatar David says he is digging his own grave. His brother, Ilay David, called him "a human skeleton."

"The time for deliberation has run out, David told the world body. Their lives depend on immediate action. At least 18 other hostages are still alive. After 666 days, they have somehow survived, and we call on you to release them from Hamas dungeons."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar labeled the images "satanic."

"The world saw the terrible condition, bones standing out in their skin like living skeletons," Sa'ar noted. " If you thought he was forced to dig his own grave, this is satanic."

Sa'ar accuses France, the U.K., and other countries of sabotaging a ceasefire by recognizing a Palestinian state.

They gave Hamas free gifts and an incentive to continue this war," he stated. "They directly assassinated the hostage deal and ceasefire. Let me be clear. These countries prolonged the war."

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with new Israel Defense Forces recruits.

He told them it is necessary to complete the defeat of Hamas. Reports say he now favors full occupation of Gaza after watching the new videos.

The need for humanitarian aid remains a flashpoint. Israel points to what it calls "staged starvation images," such as one showing panhandlers begging with no food in sight. Netanyahu is urging the Red Cross to intervene.

On CBN News Faith Nation, International Red Cross Spokesman Fabrizio Carboni responded, "Our assistance will only be possible if there is an agreement. Because today, Gaza is a battlefield, and we cannot just knock on the door and go into a tunnel. We will expose the lives of the hostages. We will expose our own lives – it's simply not realistic."

Following a briefing from U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Trump indicated a U.S.-led effort is on the table.

He said, "I know Israel is going to help us with that in terms of distribution and also money. We also have the Arab states are going to help us with that, in terms of the money, and possibly distribution. So, that's what I'm focused on. As far as the rest of it, I really can't say – that's going to be pretty much up to Israel."

After visiting the town of Shilo in biblical Samaria, House Speaker Mike Johnson met with Netanyahu and went to the Western Wall with Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders.

In a speech, Johnson noted, "Every corner of this land is important to us. Being here, in the place where our faith began – this has great significance. The Bible teaches that Judea and Samaria were promised to the Jewish people, and they belong to you by right. The world may not see it this way, but we do."