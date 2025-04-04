Trump Suggests Iran May Agree to Nuclear Talks as US, Israel Boost Pressure on Terror Proxies

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump has indicated that Iran may agree to direct talks on its nuclear program. Talk about potential negotiations is taking place while the U.S. wages a massive air campaign against the Houthis, one of Iran's main proxies in the region.

Iran is now reportedly pulling its forces out of Yemen as the U.S. attacks. The bombing campaign is designed to stop the Houthis from firing its ballistic missiles at Israel and ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have severely disrupted global trade.

The White House believes that despite public denials, the Iranians will come around to direct talks with the U.S. President Trump is demanding Iran give up its nuclear weapons program.

The president also suggested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may come to Washington again as soon as next week. It's another sign of improved relations after the Biden administration.

In Gaza, Israel is continuing its aggressive new policy to strike Hamas with growing force until the terror group releases the remaining hostages, disarms, and leaves Gaza.

Israeli Army Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stated Thursday, "We have attacked more than 600 terror targets throughout Gaza. We have eliminated more than 250 terrorists, including 12 senior members of the Hamas terrorist organization and in its government branch. All of them are terrorists. All of them took part in the October 7th massacre."

A new Israeli strategy is to control more sections of Gaza if Hamas refuses to surrender the hostages. This leaves entire cities such as Rafah cut off from the rest of the Gaza Strip.

In Washington, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) continues his efforts to break off U.S. military support for Israel. He proposed two bills to stop $8.8 billion worth of U.S. arms sales. Both bills were defeated by more than 80 votes. Only 15 Democrats stood with his efforts to prevent the sales.