Trump Edges Closer to War Order; Netanyahu Vows Iran to Pay for Missile Strike on Hospital, Civilians

JERUSALEM, Israel – After Thursday morning's two Iranian missile strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing that the dictators in Tehran will pay "the full price." His pledge came after the missiles hit a hospital in southern Israel and residential buildings in Tel Aviv.

The Soroka Hospital in Beersheva suffered a direct hit. One of the doctors there stated, "Just yesterday, we evacuated the old surgical building that took a direct hit today. It's a great miracle.

Another missile hit in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, intensifying the anger felt by the residents of Israel's largest metropolis.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned, "These are the most severe kinds of war crimes – and (Iranian Ayatollah) Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes." Katz defined Israel's new goal to "destabilize the Ayatollah regime."

Meanwhile, in Washington, The Wall Street Journal reports President Trump has approved U.S. involvement in the Iran attack plans but is holding off on giving the orders.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the president insisted he's not looking for a fight with Iran.

“But if it’s a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do," Trump remarked. "We’re not looking for a ceasefire. We’re looking for a total, complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is. No nuclear weapon.”

In an address to Israelis on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the president.

“I thank him for standing by us, and I thank him for the support the United States offers us in defending Israel's skies. We speak constantly, including last night," he said.

Netanyahu outlined the war goals in his national address.

“We have embarked on this operation to eliminate two existing threats to the State of Israel: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat," he explained. We are moving step by step towards eliminating these threats. We control the skies over Tehran. We are striking the Ayatollahs' regime with tremendous force. We are striking the nuclear weapons, the missiles, the headquarters, the symbols of the regime.”

BREAKING NEWS: Israeli Air Force SUCCESSFULLY struck the Iranian nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran. pic.twitter.com/N7Qsi5HjGK — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 19, 2025

Despite the attacks, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains defiant.

He declared, The Iranian nation will stand firmly against the war imposed on it, as it has done so far. It will also stand firmly against imposed peace. The Iranian nation will not surrender to anyone aiming to impose anything on it."

Yet, the Israel Defense Forces are expanding their target list.

IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stated, "During the strikes, we struck more than 20 targets around Tehran. These targets belonged to the regime's military industries and security apparatus."

That includes the regime's centers of power. Katz told the Iranian people it's time to rise up and overthrow the Mullahs.

He said, “Symbols of power are being bombed and collapsing—from the broadcasting authority and soon other targets, as masses of residents flee. This is how dictatorships fall.”

Iranian-American journalist Lisa Daftari tells CBN's Raj Nair that the people of Iran have long endured a brutal dictatorship.

“This is not just since October 7th. This is not just since Friday," Daftali emphasized. "This is something that has been building up in the Iranian people for 46 years. They are sick and tired of it. To see someone hanged because of a Facebook post or because they are a journalist, an athlete, or a dancer. This is the reality of the life they have been living.”

Earlier this week, Netanyahu told Israel's Channel 14 that history is being made. "We're at a historic turning point, and everyone is slowly starting to realize it. After victory over Iran, a new Middle East will emerge."