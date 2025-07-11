Netanyahu, Israeli Leaders Return from Washington as MidEast Regional Threats Multiply

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli leaders returned home as high-level talks in Washington wrapped up with no breakthrough. Meanwhile, regional threats are multiplying from Iran to the Red Sea.

Heavy fighting is ongoing across Gaza, as Israeli forces press deeper into Hamas strongholds. Since the end of the last ceasefire in the middle of March, 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed, bringing the total during the ground war to 448.



PHOTO: Aida, mother of Israeli reserve soldier Sergeant first class Benyamin Asulin ,28, who was killed in a battle in the Gaza Strip, mourns over his coffin at the cemetery in Haifa, Israel, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

In the Gush Etzion area of Judea south of Jerusalem on Thursday, a 22-year-old Israeli man was killed in a stabbing attack at a shopping center. Sources allege the two assailants were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now departed Washington, following meetings with President Trump, members of Congress, military officials, and families of the hostages.

"We are trying to achieve the release of half of the hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire," Netanyahu declared. "If Hamas does not meet our terms through negotiations, we will achieve them by force."

Netanyahu also attended a memorial service for two Israeli U.S. Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim, who were murdered in Washington in May.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials believe that part of Iran’s 60 percent enriched uranium stockpile survived last month’s joint airstrikes, buried too deep to be destroyed. Israel may be quietly planning a new wave of strikes on Iran.

And in the Red Sea, Houthi militants have resumed missile and drone attacks, threatening commercial shipping and prompting Israel to call on the U.S. to renew airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen.

