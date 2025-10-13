People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

MUST SEE PHOTOS: Joy and Relief Flood Israel as Last Living Hostages Come Home

The war-weary nation of Israel welcomed home the last living hostages from among the 251 souls who were dragged into Gaza by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

It was a day of mixed emotions, ranging from heartbreak to joy, exhaustion, and relief. While those 20 surviving hostages have now returned, 28 other families have been unable to fully grieve the loss of their loved ones who were killed by Hamas. The bodies of those 28 additional hostages are now in the process of being recovered from Gaza, but it's uncertain if they can all be located.

As CBN News Middle East Bureau Chris Mitchell has explained, Israel is such a small country that nearly everyone has a personal connection to the hostages, their families, or a military service member engaged in fighting the wars with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran's Islamic regime over the past two years.

After two straight years of war and heartbreak, Monday was a significant day for the Holy Land as relief and celebration were on display nationwide. The images from this morning are deeply evocative of the painful struggle the Jewish people have endured.

WATCH Israel’s Emotional Hostage Reunions

As you examine these photos, pray for the peace of Jerusalem and for the healing of all those who have suffered so much during this war against evil terrorists:



Israelis celebrated as they watched a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)



People gather prior to the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Family and friends of Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein celebrate as they await the release of Kupershtein and other hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza, in Holon, Israel, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Elkana Bohbot, an Israeli hostage released from Gaza, walks off a helicopter at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Freed Israeli hostage Avinatan Or arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Freed Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal waves an Israeli flag as he gestures from a van as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



David and Ariel Cunio, Israeli hostages released from Gaza, ride on a minibus at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***