Israel's Military Takes Dead Aim at Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Senior Leadership in 'Operation Rising Lion'

More than 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, struck over 100 targets across Iran, including the hideouts of senior operatives in the Iranian military leadership on June 13, 2025.

JERUSALEM, Israel – After years of preparation and months of speculation, Israel took strong military action against its number one enemy, Iran. In an unprecedented operation, Israel attacked Tehran's nuclear facilities and eliminated many nuclear scientists, as well as officers in Iran's senior military leadership.

The Netanyahu government is now preparing for the possibility of weeks of war and retaliation from the Iranian regime.

Called "Operation Rising Lion," Israeli warplanes attacked strategic sites throughout Iran and in Tehran itself.

Just after the attack began, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation and the world.

He said, "This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat. For decades, the tyrants of Tehran have brazenly, openly, called for israel's destruction. They backed up their genocidal rhetoric with a program to develop nuclear weapons."

The prime minister warned that Iran was on the verge of producing nuclear weapons.

He asserted, "In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponize this enriched uranium. And if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year. It could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival."

President Donald Trump had given Iran two months – 60 days – to negotiate an end to its nuclear program. Israel attacked on day 61.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. is not participating directly in the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces revealed that Israeli warplanes hit targets thoughout Iran. Iranian videos showed the aftermath of explosions at nuclear sites such as Natanz, Isfahan, and others.

The IDF also confirmed it eliminated senior Iranian leaders, including Armed Forces Commander Muhammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami, and Air Defense Commander Ghulam Ali Rashid.

The IDF and Mossad also eliminated several key nuclear scientists.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised that Israel will face "severe punishment," as Iran launched hundreds of drones in retaliation. The IDF announced that most of them were destroyed.

Global terrorism expert Dr. Amir Amidi told CBN News about reaction inside Iran.

"Many Iranians, especially in major cities like Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz, and Mashhad, may be silent in public, but, privately there is a sense of quiet relief. A growing portion of society blames the regime for dragging Iran toward war and international isolation through secrecy of nuclear ambitious."

Amidi added that many hope this could be the beginning of the end of the regime.

"They saying you (leaders) are out of time. Your weapons are compromised, your secrets are exposed, and collapse has begun. The time is ticking. And see what happens. Now. Everybody's hoping which it will be end of this nightmare and will be end of this tyranny of the Islamic Republic.”

Netanyahu ended his message quoting Moses.

He stated, “Over 3,000 years ago Moses gave the people of Israel a message that has steeled their resolve ever since: 'Be strong and courageous,' he said. Today, our strong and courageous soldiers and people stand together to defend ourselves against those who seek our destruction, and by defending ourselves, we defend many others, and we roll back a murderous tyranny generations.”

Netanyahu prayed Thursday at the Western Wall and inserted a note with a scripture from Numbers, chapter 23. It read, "He shall rise like a lion and lift himself like a lioness."