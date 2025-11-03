Israel's Diplomatic Weapon: A Woman Unafraid to Confront Critics and Strengthen Ties with Christians

JERUSALEM — Sharren Haskel may not be as familiar as Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, but she has become a prominent player in his government – officially representing the state of Israel on the world stage as its deputy minister of foreign affairs.

Behind her warm, inviting smile and dulcet tones is a tongue as sharp as her mind. During her tenure in Netanyahu's government, she has shown a willingness to go on the offensive and challenge Israel's critics as it prosecuted the war against Hamas.

She's also unafraid to wade into controversy, describing Israel's greatest threat as a militant form of Islam.

"There's a world war between radical Islam and Western civilization values," Haskel told CBN News in an interview in her Jerusalem office. "We know on our skin and scars what it means to fight for your freedom."

Her resume includes living and working abroad, serving as an Israeli border police commander, and winning a parliamentary race to become one of the youngest lawmakers to serve in the Knesset.

While those experiences color her lens as a diplomat, Haskel first sees herself as a defender of Israel with a rich legacy of Jewish heritage upon which to draw, That includes her grandmother and a grandfather who survived Auschwitz.

That background explains why she is undaunted to spar with journalists, scold world leaders for staging a walkout at the United Nations during Prime Minister Netanyahu's address in September, and skewer supporters of Palestinian statehood. She described the recent UN vote in favor of statehood as a reward to Hamas for the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack.

She is also using her platform to highlight the rising tide of antisemitism. In October, she traveled to the United Kingdom after blaming the British government's immigration policies for the murder of two people at a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

In September, she welcomed the largest delegation of American politicians to ever visit Israel and planted trees as a show of solidarity with each of the 50 states. It was part of an effort to combat falling support and growing international isolation, even among a usually reliable American base.

"Many people who are trying to destroy this relationship [are] talking about how America is giving to Israel. And what are they getting back from Israel?" she explained. "When they come here, they see that this is an island of democracy – of the values that they believe in: of tolerance, of freedom of religion, of freedom of speech – what America has been fighting for all around the world."

"We are strong allies, not because we benefit. [It's] because we want to build together a better future for the generations to come," she continued.

That visit points to another aspect of the job: trying to rebuild Israel's battered tourism industry after COVID and two years of war, paused by a ceasefire orchestrated by President Trump in October.

"For the Christian community, it's important for us that they come and they see it. They see the history, they see the archeological sites, they see the forensic evidence of the Bible," she explained. "The Bible is not just legends. It's not just stories."

"These are real scenes. These are real stories," Haskel explained. "It's amazing. You can touch the Bible. It's like a GPS map. . . and I think that creates an unbreakable bond."

Haskel is working to strengthen ties with Christian groups. World Israel News reports she spearheaded Israel's outreach to Africa in the wake of the October 7 attacks.

"The Christian community across Africa is strongly supportive of Israel and serves as a vital force in countering the spread of radical Islam and jihadism. Strengthening our ties with these leaders reinforces Israel's standing in Africa, founded on deep, shared values that will endure for generations," Haskel said in the WIN report.

Haskel, once a critic of Netanyahu and a former member of his Likud Party, balances her independent streak with being practical. Viewed as a security hawk and conservative on the economy and taxes, she casts herself as a voice for the "right-wing side of the map." However, she is also a supporter of gay rights and legalizing marijuana. Those qualities help her appeal to younger Israelis as an emerging leader.

As for Israel's future in the Middle East, Haskel reflects a mix of being realistic while acknowledging the supernatural. She points to Israel's unlikely story dating back to King David.



"He didn't give him the kingdom. He didn't give [David] a crown. He gave him Goliath. And that, I think, is a point where we were given a Goliath," Haskel told CBN News, pointing to Iran and its regional proxies. "You have to be realistic in Israel. And to be realistic, you have to believe in God [and] in miracles. Our history is full of that, and we trust him. He's got a plan for us, and he's been protecting us."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***