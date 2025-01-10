Israelis Bothered by Sporadic Gaza Rockets as Hamas Prisoner Admits Group Uses Hospital for Military Ops

JERUSALEM, Israel – After more than a year of war, many are wondering how Hamas can continue to launch rockets at Israel. Meanwhile, a terrorist arrested by the Israeli military has explained how Hamas is using a Gaza hospital as a base to carry out its attacks against Israel.

The IDF has uncovered more weapons, tunnels, and terrorists in Gaza in recent weeks.

Yet, even after fifteen months, the sporadic rocket firings are unsettling to Israelis, who were told that Hamas has been defeated.

Most of the projectiles are falling in open spaces or back into Gazan territory, but one did hit a house in Sderot, causing damage but no injuries.

Chuck Holton, CBN News war correspondent explained, "They're going back into places that the IDF has already been, but they didn't find those rockets. Hamas was going around before the war, digging holes all over Gaza and making rocket launchers underground and covering them up with a piece of plywood and then a bunch of dirt."

Holton observed the hidden rockets are difficult for Israel to find, but Hamas knows where they are.

They go," he said, "and in a place where the IDF has already been, and they've cleared and then they've moved out of, the Hamas operatives to move back in there, uncover one of these, and light off some of these, these rockets."

Holton says even though Israelis have bomb shelters and know how to protect themselves, they need to be alert to other dangers.

He cautioned, "But let's hope that the Israelis don't fall prey to the mindset that they did before the war, where since these very few of these rockets were actually deadly, because of the good defenses and early warning systems that Israel had in place, that they didn't need to do anything about it."

President-elect Trump reiterated this threat this week that all hell would break loose if the hostages aren't freed by the time he takes office.

Holton suggested, "Probably be the most effective measure that could be taken would be to encourage or even assist Israel in completely shutting off the flow of aid to Gaza until the hostages are released. And since there’s only a couple of days' worth of food in Gaza, inside of a week or two at most we would likely see some movement on that."

Holton noted that Hamas has no problem sacrificing its own people.

He told us, "Unfortunately for everybody, Hamas has shown a very great willingness to sacrifice its own people and to cause great misery to them rather than let Israel win."

As part of Israel's narrative battle inside Gaza, international officials have heavily criticized the IDF for its recent attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Yet, at least one Hamas prisoner, Anas Mohammad Faiz a-Sharif, admits that the terror group used the hospital as a shelter and launched out from there to attack IDF troops.

"They believe it is a safe haven for them because the military cannot directly target it," a-Sharif stated.

The prisoner described how Hamas operatives transported equipment to and from the hospital and used it as an observation point and command-and-control center.

He explained, "Inside the hospital, they distribute the grenades and mortars – equipment for attacking tanks, for ambush positions, and for tunnels underground."

