Israeli Resolve Stiffens against Partial Hostage Deal as IDF Chief Approves Expanded Gaza Offensive

Demonstrators march near the border with Gaza calling for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and for an end to the ongoing war, in southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is facing new pressure on multiple fronts after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any partial hostage deal.

A Red Cross-backed report accuses Hamas of systematic torture, and Israel claims the terror group is inflating death toll figures to discredit the country, even as humanitarian aid continues to flow.

Netanyahu nixed a partial hostage deal, indicating that the war with Hamas in Gaza will end on Israel's terms.

"It's behind us. We tried, we made all kinds of attempts. We went through a lot, but it turned out that they were just misleading us – and in any case, they will leave a lot of hostages in their hands, both the living and dead, and we want them all," the prime minister declared.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday morning approved the plans for the expanded offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Israel may still send negotiators to Qatar this week to push for a final ceasefire and the release of all hostages, with full support from President Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "The administration has made our goal clear: we want to see this conflict end, we want to see the hostages released, and the president and his national security team have given extensive effort and time to do that."

A new report given to the Red Cross confirms what the world saw in recent videos – Hamas is systematically torturing the living Israeli hostages.

Israel's Ministry of Health reports that the 12 hostages freed earlier this year endured sexual harassment, worm-infested food, and months without showers or clean clothes.

Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel told Sky News, "We weren't allowed to move, we were starved when they ate in front of us. we were thirsty, and they wouldn’t give us water, even though they drank water in front of us. And we weren’t allowed to even cry."

Another report confirms Hamas has inflated Palestinian nutrition deaths in a campaign to discredit Israel, according to Israel's Defense Ministry COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories).

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, claimed, "There are no war crimes. On the contrary, for us, the suffering in Gaza it's a tragedy. For Hamas, it's a strategy."

The United Nations has put Hamas on a blacklist, citing sexual violence during the Oct. 7th attacks. However, it also warned Israel it might be put on the list in the future for alleged abuse of Palestinian detainees.

Danon called the accusation "unfounded" and "absurd."

In Gaza City this week, Palestinians mourned the air strike that killed an Al-Jazeera journalist. The Israel Defense Forces say he was a Hamas cell leader.

New video shows another Israeli strike taking out five armed terrorists posing as humanitarian aid workers for World Central Kitchen.