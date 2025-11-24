Israel Strikes Hezbollah, Hamas as White House Designates Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorist Group

JERUSALEM, Israel – Tensions in Israel are escalating, both in the north and in the south, from a major targeted strike in Lebanon to new threats against an already-fragile ceasefire in Gaza. And in the U.S., the White House announced a major policy shift on the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed a targeted killing in Beirut on Sunday, eliminating Hezbollah's Chief of Staff, Haytham Tabatabai. He was considered the number two commander in the Iranian-backed terror network.

Hezbollah later identified four other operatives killed in the strike. The U.S. had placed a $5 million reward on Tabatabai.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue acting decisively against Hezbollah and Hamas.

"The immediate actions to thwart the attacks are taken by the IDF automatically," Netanyahu declared. "As for the responses, it goes through the Minister of Defense and ultimately reaches me, and we decide independently of any source, and that's how it should be. Israel is responsible for its own security."

Hezbollah claimed the attack "crosses a new red line." As a result, Israeli security officials say they are bracing for a possible retaliation. Missile defense systems across Israel are now on high alert.

Netanyahu indicated that the solution is for the government in Beirut to act. “I expect the Lebanese government to fulfill its commitment to disarm Hezbollah, because only in this way will every citizen in Lebanon be able to have a better future, and only in this way can good, safe neighborliness exist between Israel and Lebanon," he said.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, A Hamas source warned U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff that the terror group may declare the ceasefire over, claiming actions by Israel.

However, the IDF says there have been hundreds of Hamas ceasefire violations since the agreement was made in October. The latest took place over the weekend when the Prime Minister's Office reported that five senior Hamas terrorists were killed after IDF soldiers were attacked.

Israeli Government Spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian noted, "This is Hamas, the terror organization who said they were committed to this plan has continued to prove otherwise. This underscores the importance of why Hamas must be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized, as outlined in the 20-point plan – now, violations by Hamas continued throughout the weekend."

And another significant change in Washington: President Donald Trump announced that his administration is moving forward with designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump said the move will be made "in the strongest and most powerful terms." The decision came as Republican leaders in several states push for tougher action against groups they say are linked to terrorism.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on Islamic-American Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations, a move CAIR is challenging in court.

Abbott told Fox News, "One of the founders of the Texas branch of CAIR was sent to prison for 65 years for financing terrorism. The fact of the matter is, there are people associated with CAIR who pose a serious danger, and that is why I designated them as a foreign terrorist organization that prohibits them from either owning or buying property in the state of Texas."