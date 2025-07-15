Deadly Tribal Clashes Erupt in Syria as Israeli City Rebuilds from June's Iran Missile Damage

Two fighters from the Sunni Bedouin clans ride their motorcycle as they pass by Syrian government security forces where clashes erupted between Druze militias and Sunni Bedouin clans, southern Syria, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Malek Khattab)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Fierce tribal clashes erupted in southern Syria on Monday, killing dozens and drawing Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, Israel began demolishing war-damaged buildings from Iran’s missile strikes and vowed to rebuild stronger.

In Syria, one of the deadliest clashes in years is unfolding in the southern province of Sweida.

More than 30 are confirmed dead, and nearly 100 injured, according to Syria’s Interior Ministry.

But independent monitors say the toll is far higher – at least 100 killed – including children, women, and 14 regime troops—after government forces reportedly joined Sunni Bedouin fighters in attacks against the Druze.

Dr. Mahmoud al-Zaabi, a Syrian physician, stated, “We had more than 60 injured people come to Izrie Hospital. Injuries ranged from mild to severe. We also received eight deaths.”

Israel has responded with airstrikes on HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group that currently controls the government) positions near its border, meant to prevent jihadist gains and protect local Druze villages.

A joint statement Tuesday from the Netanyahu government read, in part, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have directed the IDF to immediately attack the regime forces and the weaponry that entered the Sweida area of the Druze Mountain in Syria, and that the regime intended to use against the Druze."

The statement continued, "(The Syrian action) was done in contravention of the demilitarization policy they decided on, of preventing the forces and weaponry that endangers Israel in the southern region of Syria."

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli troops are still locked in combat with Hamas in Gaza City.

Israel Defense Forces spokespersons say they've uncovered more tunnels and eliminated multiple commanders, but sustained the loss of three more IDF troops in combat operations overnight.

In central Israel, rebuilding has begun in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, where crews are demolishing buildings destroyed by Iranian missiles during the 12-day war in June.

Tzvika Brot, Bat Yam's mayor, explained, "We took a strong hit, but our spirit is strong. Actually, that was the biggest hit, the biggest disaster that the city ever had in nearly 100 years. In one day, we lost nine of our people, 200 were injured, and more than 2,000 – more than one percent of our population – are now homeless. They are living at hotels."

Brot continued, "But we are not looking at yesterday, we're looking at tomorrow, and tomorrow we'll be here, a lot of new buildings. We're going to demolish 20 buildings, but we're going to build them better, stronger. And there will be (many) more Israeli families running around here, and that will be the best answer to our enemies."