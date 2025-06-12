BREAKING: Israel Strikes Iran, Targeting Nuclear Facilities

JERUSALEM, Israel – Explosions rocked the Iranian capital, Tehran, early Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel is attacking Iran.

Emergency sirens blared in Israel just before 3:00 a.m. local time, warning citizens to prepare for possible retaliation. Ben Gurion Airport is closed, and the school day has been canceled.

Israel has reportedly struck the nuclear facilities of its sworn enemy in an attempt to prevent the hardline Islamic regime from developing nuclear weapons.

The attack comes after the U.S. had tried to restrain Israel from taking action while it attempted to broker a nuclear peace deal with Iran, but the regime in Tehran would not comply with negotiation efforts.

In addition to the attack on its nuclear facilities, Iranian state television says Gen. Hossein Salam, the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is believed to have died in the attack. The report added that one other top Guard officials, as well as two nuclear scientists, were also feared dead.

The attack has reportedly set the headquarters of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ablaze. Multiple sites in the capital had been hit in the attack, which Netanyahu said targeted both nuclear and military sites and officials leading Iran’s nuclear program and its ballistic missile arsenal.

WATCH CBN News Coverage HERE:

