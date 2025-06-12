iranisraelwar_hdv.jpg

BREAKING: Israel Strikes Iran, Targeting Nuclear Facilities

CBN News
06-12-2025

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel  – Explosions rocked the Iranian capital, Tehran, early Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel is attacking Iran.

Emergency sirens blared in Israel just before 3:00 a.m. local time, warning citizens to prepare for possible retaliation. Ben Gurion Airport is closed, and the school day has been canceled.

Israel has reportedly struck the nuclear facilities of its sworn enemy in an attempt to prevent the hardline Islamic regime from developing nuclear weapons.

The attack comes after the U.S. had tried to restrain Israel from taking action while it attempted to broker a nuclear peace deal with Iran, but the regime in Tehran would not comply with negotiation efforts.

In addition to the attack on its nuclear facilities, Iranian state television says Gen. Hossein Salam, the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is believed to have died in the attack. The report added that one other top Guard officials, as well as two nuclear scientists, were also feared dead.

The attack has reportedly set the headquarters of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ablaze. Multiple sites in the capital had been hit in the attack, which Netanyahu said targeted both nuclear and military sites and officials leading Iran’s nuclear program and its ballistic missile arsenal.

WATCH CBN News Coverage HERE:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you keep receiving the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.*** 

slider img 2

 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More