‘Playing God’: Shocking Research Turns Skin Cells Into Human Eggs

Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland may have just upended the future of human reproduction.

For the first time, researchers say they’ve created human eggs from skin cells—a breakthrough that raises enormous ethical, moral, and biblical concerns.

The technique could open the door for same-sex couples to have children genetically related to both partners, and could also help women unable to produce viable eggs. Lead researcher Shoukhrat Mitalipov explained, “This technology would allow many of these women to have genetically their own eggs and to have a genetically related child.”

