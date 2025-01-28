Uncle Si from 'Duck Dynasty' Taken to ER After Hunting Accident: 'My Heart Just Dropped'

"Duck Dynasty" star and beloved uncle, Silas Merritt "Si" Robertson, is on the mend after spending three days in the hospital for injuries related to a hunting accident.

Robertson usually hosts his weekly podcast "Duck Call Room," but his co-hosts Justin Martin and Phillip McMillan told the audience the 76-year-old recently fell from a boat and onto his oxygen tank during a recent hunting trip in Arkansas.

His absence over the last two weeks had left fans concerned and the hosts took some time to address it.

"Typical Silas Robertson: In a dang hurry to get out of the boat," Martin said on Monday's episode, recalling the incident. "He went to take a long step instead of waiting for us to move the decoys and the shotguns...A BDH, a big dang hurry, and he fell."

"When he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine. You know how he wears it like a bandolier," Martin continued.

According to Martin, Robertson "bounced right back up."

"He didn't want anybody to see that he fell. The problem is you're covered in mud now, like we know you fell," adding that Robertson tried to reassure the group that he was fine.

But Si's behavior was off.

"We get back to the clubhouse, and breakfast is done and we're looking up and there's no Si. He's just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character," he said. "He was real quiet, another red flag … no stories."

McMillan, an alum of "Duck Dynasty" and a co-host on Si's podcast, said he learned a little while later that Robertson was being taken to the hospital.

"I get a call from Christine's caretaker, Elizabeth. She says, 'Phillip, we're heading to the ER,'" he said. "My heart just dropped."

McMillan said he was told that Robertson's "oxygen level was really low"

He arrived at the hospital to find Robertson waiting to be seen by doctors.

"I said, 'What is going on?' And I figured he would start laughing and talking. No, he said, 'Man, I'm in a lot of pain.' He said, 'I fell duck hunting and I think I broke some ribs.' He always thinks it's worse than it is," he recalled.

After the physicians completed some bloodwork and x-rays, "everything came back good," McMillan reported.

There were no broken ribs, but according to Martin, Robertson had a "mini panic attack" that caused his oxygen levels to get low.

Robertson's injuries were minor and he was given medication and sent home to recover.

The news of Robertson's fall comes a few days after the family announced a revival of their hit series on A&E.

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" is slated to premiere on the network this summer.

"A&E has ordered 20 one-hour episodes – two seasons – from Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions," an A&E statement read. "The updated show will follow Willie and Korie and their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana."

