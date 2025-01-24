‘Duck Dynasty’ and the Robertson Family Are Coming Back to A&E — Here’s What We Know

The Robertson family is headed back to the small screen.

“Duck Dynasty: The Revival” is slated to premiere on A&E this summer, with the old gang regathering to deliver laughs, love, and, undoubtedly, a powerful dose of faith.

The original show — which A&E noted is the “most-watched nonfiction series in cable history” — ended after 11 seasons in 2017.

The popular reality TV program made an indelible mark, too, as it inspired Christians nationwide and entertained the country more broadly as the Robertsons embarked on a series of antics surrounding their famous Duck Commander duck-calling company.

Now, they’re ready to do it all again.

“A&E has ordered 20 one-hour episodes – two seasons – from Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions,” an A&E statement read. “The updated show will follow Willie and Korie and their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana.”

Other family members will also dive into the mix, including Miss Kay and Uncle Si, a fan favorite.

A&E expressed excitement over the new endeavor, proclaiming that the network looks “forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home,” Willie and Korie Robertson said in a statement. “We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

CBN News has frequently reported on the Robertsons over the years, as they have kept busy with media and entertainment projects since the conclusion of the original “Duck Dynasty” series.

We recently covered Si Robertson’s decision to infuse his love of country into the design of his home.

Robertson, who served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam conflict, got what KNOE-TV called a “patriotic home makeover.” In a move the outlet called “bold,” his new roof is red, white, and blue in honor of the American flag.

And Willie Robertson’s latest book “Gospeler: Turning Darkness into Light One Conversation at a Time” explores how chaos in culture is sparking a deeper interest in God and biblical truth.

“People are searching,” he told CBN News as he discussed the powerful revivals we’ve seen unfolding in culture. “They’ve seen what the world has to offer and it’s just empty.” Read more about that here.

Most recently, the family revealed that beloved patriarch Phil Robertson faces an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, among other health issues.

“Phil’s not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1,000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems,” his son, Jase Robertson, recently announced. “It’s like accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body. And he has the early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s really not doing well. He’s struggling.”

Pray for Phil and the entire Robertson gang as they embark on these next chapters.

