Tim Allen's Stunning Act After Seeing Erika Kirk Forgive Charlie's Killer: 'That Moment Deeply Affected Me'

Forgiveness changes absolutely everything, and it’s a commandment from the Lord.

It’s also at the core of the Gospel, yet it can often be difficult for humans to look past various forms of pain and horror inflicted by others.

Actor Tim Allen, like many of us, has struggled to offer absolution to the drunk driver who killed his father when the performer was just 11 years old.

But something recently happened that changed all of that for Allen: someone else’s stunning act of forgiveness gave him the motivation to offer the same to the man who inflicted pain on his family.

Erika Kirk, the wife of conservative and Christian commentator Charlie Kirk, stunned the world Sunday when she stood on stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and forgave the man who allegedly murdered her husband.

“On the cross, our Savior said: ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ That man — that young man — I forgive him. I forgive him because it’s what Christ did. And it’s what Charlie would do,” Kirk said. “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer — we know from the gospel — is love. Always love. Love for our enemies. Love for those who persecute us.”

These words led to cheers and tears among those watching, especially considering the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University, sending shockwaves throughout the world. His wife made the bold decision to openly forgive the killer — and it had an impact on Allen.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “’That man… that young man… I forgive him’ — that moment deeply affected me,” Allen wrote on X. “I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad.”

The “Home Improvement” star continued, “I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all.”

Allen’s dad, Gerald M. Dick, died in November 1964 when his car was struck by a drunk driver, a tragedy that deeply impacted the actor.

“[My dad] broke his neck and died in my mom’s lap right there,” Allen told “Inside the Actors Studio” in 2006. “As many times as I’d relive this — if you haven’t had a death in your family, I don’t suggest it — but it certainly changes every single thing. From your cells and DNA, it turns a different color.”

Pray for Allen as he navigates forgiveness and continue to pray for the Kirk family as they, too, navigate the unthinkable.