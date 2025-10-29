'Still Hope': Film Shows Faith-Based Groups Helping Women Escape Sex Trafficking to Find New Life

The crisis of sex trafficking inside America shows no signs of letting up. The National Human Trafficking Hotline received alerts of nearly 10,000 potential human trafficking cases with more than 16,000 victims in 2023 alone. But amidst the tragedy, there are some positive stories of women being set free.

"Still Hope" is an upcoming film inspired by real-life stories of women who escaped sex trafficking and walked the journey of healing, forgiveness, and redemption. The official trailer of the feature film was released today.

The feature film is offered by Fathom Entertainment in partnership with Pixels of Hope Studios and Studio 523.

Filmmakers worked alongside Pure Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization mobilizing action against the sex trafficking industry, to ensure the accuracy of the real-life stories behind the film.

The story is about a 16-year-old girl named Hope. She finds herself in danger when a new friend is not who he claims to be. Ripped from all she knows and forced into sex trafficking, Hope is stripped of her identity and threatened into submission, surviving years of abuse. However, she finally finds freedom and reunites with the family that never gave up looking for her. Though now safe, she struggles adjusting to her old life as she reconciles with all she has endured.

"Physical healing is only the beginning when sex trafficking ends," said Kathrine Lee, co-founder and CEO of Pure Hope Foundation. "The emotional and spiritual scars can run deep. Every individual has a unique experience and voice, and it is important to share their stories. "Still Hope" is a beautiful reminder of what it looks like for many of these individuals to move from darkness to redemption."

The film will be released following Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January as a call to action to stand with the warriors and support organizations and advocates in the fight against trafficking.

One organization helping that fight is Hope for Justice. It is co-founded by multi-Grammy nominee and Christian recording artist Natalie Grant. As a supporter of Still Hope, she gave her thoughts on the film.

"I hope this film serves as a reminder that there is light in the darkness, true freedom in forgiveness, and that there's always hope," she said.

"These advocates—who offer comprehensive, long-term care—are well-equipped to honor, lift up and guide those who are ready to receive support. I encourage you to join in this important and courageous work of healing. We need your help," Grant continued.

"Still Hope" premieres in theaters nationwide on February 5th through February 9th. You can purchase tickets for the film starting December 12th at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices. For more information, visit StillHopeMovie.com

