Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Makes Bold Faith Declaration During LA Dodgers' Pride Night

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is being applauded on social media for "reminding everyone what the rainbow really represents" during the team's Pride night.

The entire team wore hats with a rainbow-colored team logo during Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants, but Kershaw's cap had a bold message written on it.

Screenshots of Kershaw during the game, which were shared on social media, showed "Gen 9:12-16" on the front of the hat.

It is a reference to Genesis 9:12-16 which reads: "And God said, 'This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. When I bring clouds over the earth and the bow is seen in the clouds, I will remember my covenant that is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh. And the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh. When the bow is in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.'"

The scripture cites God's promise to Noah that He would never destroy the earth with a flood again. The rainbow in the sky was a sign of that promise.

The Leading Report first shared a photo of Kershaw's hat on social media. It quickly went viral with many applauding the ball player for boldly standing up for his Christian beliefs and the true biblical origins of the rainbow.



Shoutout to Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his Pride hat to remind everyone that the rainbow is a sign of God’s covenantpic.twitter.com/YMJAlxlNU7 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 14, 2025

Influencer Jon Root wrote, "Shoutout to Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his Pride hat to remind everyone that the rainbow is a sign of God's covenant."

"Major respect to Clayton Kershaw for this," another person on X wrote.

Another user added, "Clayton Kershaw reminding everyone what the rainbow really represents...God bless him."

As CBN News has reported in recent years, the left-handed pitcher is a devout Christian.

Kershaw admits that the pressures of sports often try to pull him in different directions, but he has made a clear choice to use his time and talent wisely for his Savior.

"I didn't do anything to deserve this gift," Kershaw told the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Magazine. "God gave me an ability to throw a baseball. He chose me for a reason, and I want to honor Him with that. You can't control the talents He gives you, no doubt about that. But you can control the effort you put forth with those talents."

Kershaw's bio on X lists one thing – Colossians 3:23: "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters" (NIV). That verse, he said, reminds him that no matter how the game goes—good or bad, win or loss—as long as he did his best for God, he has no regrets.

It's his all-consuming faith that compels Kershaw to use his platform to be a beacon of light and a witness to the gospel.

"You are not supposed to convert anybody, that's God's job," he once shared. "But at the same time, you can be His disciple and live for Him and when people ask you why are you living for Him, you can show them why and profess your faith."

The 37-year-old has come under some heat for standing up for his faith.

In 2023, the Dodgers stirred up controversy when they invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of "queer and trans" individuals who mock nuns and the Catholic faith through drag performances.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner criticized the event saying he disagreed, not with the individuals' sexuality, but with the group's mockery of Christians.

"I don't agree with making fun of other people's religions," Kershaw said. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don't think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else's religion. So, that's something that I definitely don't agree with."

"This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or Pride or anything like that," he later told the Los Angeles Times. "This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion that I don't agree with."

In the wake of the Dodgers' drag queen controversy, Kershaw later announced the ball club would be relaunching its Christian Faith and Family Day for the first time since 2019.

"I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up," Kershaw explained after announcing the event. "Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers]."

The team successfully hosted the faith event in 2023 and 2024. The Dodgers' website does not list a Christian Faith and Family Day for 2025.

