Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Baptizes Daughter on Her 8th Birthday: 'I Cried Tears of Joy'

Kel Mitchell, the Nickelodeon actor who has become a youth pastor, is celebrating a major milestone in his daughter's life – her baptism.

Mitchell, known for "All That" and "Kenan and Kel," personally baptized his 8-year-old daughter, Wisdom, at Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California, earlier this month.

"This weekend you gave me the greatest gift — I watched you get baptized and I cried tears of joy," he wrote in an Instagram post. "A moment I'll never forget."

He shared that his daughter wanted to be baptized on her birthday.

The video posted to Mitchell's social media page shows his daughter declaring that she is putting her faith in Jesus Christ. The congregation applauds and cheers as she emerges from the water.

Mitchell's wife, Asia Lee-Mitchell, celebrated her daughter's decision, writing, "Wizzy did something I am beyond proud of. She gave her life to Christ and asked to be Baptized for her Birthday! What!!"



"Thank you Jesus, that she is in your Family forever," she added. "She was nervous but fought through her fear and is excited to tell the World she is God's very own."

As CBN News reported, Kel Mitchell experienced incredible success in Hollywood, making people laugh for years, but he suffered from depression and even attempted suicide in the middle of his booming career.

"I overcame a lot of that through the Lord. I grew up in the church, and I always knew God, but there is a difference between knowing God and having a relationship with God," he previously told CBN News. "I went through a lot of different things, but what ultimately helped was having the love of God."

He added, "I'm always talking about finding the gratitude in everything because there is a big difference between being happy and being joyful. Having that happiness is like, 'Hey, it's an emotion. It's my birthday I can just be happy', but if a circumstance comes up or a situation you have to deal with, it can bring you back into that depression. But joy is having that joy no matter what!"

Mitchell has been outspoken about his Christian faith, especially on social media. He currently has 1.5 million followers on his Instagram page and has often shared his faith with his followers, inviting them to watch as he preaches.

The actor serves as the youth pastor at the Spirit Food Christian Center. He told CBN News that young people often struggle with higher rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide because they don't understand their God-given identity.

"They really need the love of Christ," he explained. "They really need that love in their life to help them. And I really feel like once the youth understand how God feels about them...[but] when they step into this Word and they hear about how much God loves them and that they are a part of a royal family and they invite him into their hearts, it can really change things."

