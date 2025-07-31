NFL Star QB Brock Purdy and Wife Welcome Baby Girl: 'Life Just Became a Whole Lot Sweeter'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna, announced the birth of their first baby in a joint Instagram post, saying, "Life just became a whole lot sweeter."

As CBN News reported, the couple wed just one month after Brock competed in the Super Bowl in 2024. The ceremony was held at a church in Des Moines, Iowa, before 350 guests, seven months after they became engaged.

Brock's faith in Christ has sustained him through the ups and downs of his young career. And the Purdys have made it clear that it will be a pillar of their marriage.

"My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ," Brock wrote on Instagram after proposing.

Jenna, who played volleyball at Iowa State and Northern Iowa, posted the same photo on Instagram, writing, "Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."

Now, more than two years after their engagement, the couple has welcomed their first daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy.

Joleen is also Jenna's middle name, Sports Spectrum reports.

"Millie Joleen Purdy," the Purdy's announcement reads. "Life just became a whole lot sweeter."

The couple did not make it publicly known that they were expecting a child, but 49ers fans are celebrating the news.

"Congratulations!! All the blessings to you both," commented one user on Instagram.

Another person wrote, "You gone be a good Father @brock.purdy13 Welcome to the Dads Club! Greatest Club of all!"

"God bless her may Jesus Christ protect her always," said another.

Brock and Jenna first met while at Iowa State University.

Although Brock led the Iowa State football to the most wins of any QB in the school's history, he was the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the 49ers, Sports Spectrum reports.

He began his NFL career as a backup, but due to injuries of several teammates, Brock was pushed into a starting role and outperformed everyone's expectations.

During the 2023 season, Purdy made the Pro Bowl and was in line to become the league's MVP, but lost out to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That same year, Brock led the team to the Super Bowl to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they lost in overtime.

Last season, the 49ers missed the playoffs, but Brock signed a five-year, $265 million contract this May, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Purdy recently told Sports Spectrum that his football career doesn't make or break him because his faith in Christ keeps him grounded. "My identity can't be in football, it can't be in the things of this world," he said. "It's got to be in Him."

