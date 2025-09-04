'Light of the World': Animated Movie About Jesus Hits Theaters Sept. 5

An uplifting animated movie about the life of Jesus is hitting theaters this weekend. "Light of the World" tells the story of Christ, from the beginning of His ministry through His crucifixion and resurrection, as seen through the eyes of his youngest disciple, John.

The year is AD 30, and the people of God are expectantly awaiting the coming Messiah. While Jesus isn't exactly what they imagined, John, James, Andrew, Peter, and their new friends discover that there is something very special about this man. As they follow Jesus of Nazareth on an amazing adventure, He changes the world forever.

The movie presents an unconventional perspective on John and the closest followers of Jesus, supported by research from biblical historians who suggest that some of the disciples may have been teenagers when they began following Him. The filmmakers believe that John, being the youngest, could have been as young as 13 or 14.

Director John Schafer explains, "So, we thought this is kind of that classic storytelling, a coming of age story, where a child in the audience can much more resonate with John the disciple. And then adults…are seeing (Jesus) through a child's eyes. So, that was kind of our unique approach of how to do it."

Light of the World opens in theaters on September 5, 2025.

Light of the World is produced by The Salvation Poem Project with a $20 million production budget which combines modern approaches to 2D animation with masterful storytelling and compelling artistry. It's directed by Schafer (CBN's Superbook) and Tom Bancroft (former Disney Animator The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin) with Animation Director Tony Bancroft (Mulan, Mary Poppins Returns, Space Jam: A New Legacy).

The movie was created using the classic 2D Animation form rather than 3D animation because Schafer sees it is a timeless, charming medium.

"We really wanted to create a story made for everyone…I mean people who have no concept of the Bible and no concept of Jesus," he said. "We wanted to make it feel like a children's storybook come to life and we knew the only way to achieve that look and feel was through 2D animation."

"(2D) contains all the subtle flaws we've come to call human. To us, it's a fitting way to express our love and adoration to Jesus—the only unflawed person to ever walk the earth," he said.

The Salvation Poem Project is a team of filmmakers, game developers, and multimedia storytellers whose goal is to share Jesus with the world through song and story.

"We have long dreamed of telling the story of Jesus in a groundbreaking manner, and we believe this film does that," says Matt McPherson, Executive Producer of LIGHT OF THE WORLD, and Founder of The Salvation Poem Project.

The Salvation Poem is a 6-line song that shares the basics of the Gospel in a simple, effective, and memorable way. Ministries, missionaries, and many others have used the poem to share the Gospel with hundreds of millions around the globe in many languages.

CBN's supporters of the Superbook animated Bible series will recognize The Salvation Poem song because it's included at the end of each episode. Here are the words:

THE SALVATION POEM

Jesus, you died upon a cross

And rose again to save the lost

Forgive me now of all my sin

Come be my Savior, Lord, and Friend

Change my life and make it new

And help me Lord, to live for You

Light of the World opens in theaters on September 5, 2025.