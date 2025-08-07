'Jesus Freaks – the Movie' Explores East Coast Jesus Revolution of 1970s

Some are calling it the East Coast version of the movie, "Jesus Revolution."

A new movie called "Jesus Freaks", starring Kevin Sorbo and his wife, Sam, features the Jesus Movement of the early 1970s, but instead of California, the story takes place in Florida.

It's based on the true story of how a young woman and her boyfriend met and experienced the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on a college campus in 1972.

Jesus Freaks is the latest film from Nina May, the founder of Renaissance Women Productions. Based on her book of the same name, the story takes us back to 1972, when she and her husband Colby met and fell in love while attending Stetson College in central Florida. Their budding romance becomes complicated when Nina, played by actress Ashley Hibbs, receives the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

Not only does her boyfriend not get it, but her pastor also doesn't believe the gifts of the Holy Spirit are for modern times. Nina says he called her into his office and was very upset.

"That's when the pastor exploded and told me, 'Hit the road.' But what happened after that spiritually was so profound on so many levels. But I really felt that the Lord wanted people to see it because of the Bible verses, I've been crucified with Christ; nevertheless, I live, but it's Christ, not me, that lives in me," she said.

In addition to this being a true story about how Nina not only met her husband but also discovered the baptism of the Holy Spirit, she wants people to understand the importance of the baptism of the Holy Spirit through Jesus Freaks.

"Yes, exactly. And be excited about it and be drawn to it. And people are missing out on this intimacy. And that's my prayer that people desire it and hunger for it and fall in love with Jesus all over again," she said. She says the feedback so far has been amazing.

"Almost every single person that went through that will say, 'Oh my gosh, I remember this. This was such a pivotal point in my spiritual life, in my walk with Jesus.' That's one thing. Another thing is, wow, I didn't know that that could happen. I mean, that's some spiritual things that are going on. I've been raised in church my whole life. I'd never heard of anything like this. So that's another response. And the next response is, how do I get what you got? I want it to be about a relationship with God. Like you say in the movie, not about religion. How do I do that? So, it's been solid. Everyone is touched by it," May said.

