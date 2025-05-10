Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during Patriots Fest on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Aurora, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

'I Have No Fear': 3 Doors Down Singer Announces Stage 4 Cancer, Delivers Bold Message, Call For Prayer

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, is asking for prayer after revealing he’s battling stage-four cancer.

Arnold took to his Instagram account this week to reveal he’s fighting clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which he discovered after falling ill and recently seeking treatment at a hospital.

“Got some not-so-good news for you today,” he said in the video, noting the disease has spread. “[It] had metastasized into my lungs, and that’s stage four, and that’s not real good.”

Despite the difficult diagnosis, Arnold, an outspoken Christian, said he’s trusting in the Lord.

“We serve a mighty God and He can overcome anything,” he said. “So I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

Arnold apologized for cancelling a summer tour for 3 Doors Down and asked fans for prayer.

“I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer,” he said, concluding by telling his followers, “God loves you.”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

As CBN News previously reported, Arnold has become known for sharing the Gospel during concerts.

Last August, before belting out the band’s song “Away From the Sun” at a show, Arnold told the audience he started feeling compelled two years ago to share an important message with fans during his performances.

He then asked for just a few moments to tell the thousands gathered that God loves them, according to PennLive.com. It was a truly moving monologue.

“I feel like I can identify with this song more than most of our songs,” he said, calling “Away From the Sun” his favorite of the band’s ballads. “This world surrounds by a message we’ll never be good enough, we’ll never be strong enough, we’ll never be beautiful enough, we’ll never be rich enough.”

Arnold wasn’t done there, calling out a “lie” he believes is perpetuated on social media and in other facets of life: that we’ll never be truly loved and that we’ll never “win.”

“My friends, I just want to take a second to tell you — that’s an absolute lie,” he said. “You are loved. You are enough, and you will win. Not only can you win, but you will win. You’ll always be enough for one reason, and that’s because Jesus Christ loves you.”

Pray for Arnold as he embarks on this fight for his life.