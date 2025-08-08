David Crowder Asks for Prayer After 'Emergency Surgery' Forces Him to Cancel Shows

Christian singer-songwriter David Crowder announced Wednesday he had to have “emergency surgery” after breaking his leg, forcing him to cancel future shows.

“I’m not near as athletic as I thought I was, I’ve broken my leg and had to have emergency surgery including some plates and screws,” he wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of him recovering in a hospital bed. “[I]’m on the mend and we will figure out how to get back there as soon as we can! Thanks so much for the prayers.”

The “Glorious Day” recording artist shared a video with the Appalachian Fair in Gray, Tennessee, where he was scheduled to perform.

“Listen,” he said with his classic southern drawl. “I cannot wait to get there.”

Crowder, 53, said he is recuperating well, joking from his recovery room that surgeons performed “basic carpentry, carpentry for bones” to repair what was damaged.

“We’re gonna be back at Appalachian Fair because you’re my people and I gotta see you soon,” he said.

The comments section of Crowder’s Instagram post is filled with well-wishes from fellow Christian artists.

“Crowder… What in the world… Wanted you to know that I’m praying for you,” wrote Michael W. Smith. “Quick healing… For sure. Love you.”

“Praying brother!” added Pastor Jonathan Pokluda. “I’m so sorry!”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Charity Gayle commented, “Praying for you!”

Tauren Wells replied, “This is terrible!!! Praying!!!”

The news of Crowder’s broken leg came on the heels of fellow Christian singer-songwriter Forrest Frank revealing he experienced a miraculous healing of fractures to his back from a skateboarding incident.

“I have complete healing in my back,” he said after revealing that an X-ray showed there was no evidence of the two fractures in his back. “I have no fractures in my back, no sign of a fracture in my back. So, praise God, we saw a miracle.”

You can read more about Frank’s healing here.

