CCM Artist Rhett Walker's Michael Tait Warning: Rebuke Sin, but Don't Condemn All Christian Music

The horrific allegations against Michael Tait have caused some to question the industry that built him.

Hayley Williams, the frontwoman for Paramore, spoke out boldly against the disgraced ex-lead singer of the Newsboys, even condemning the entire contemporary Christian music (CCM) industry. She wrote in an Instagram post she hopes it “crumbles,” in part because it’s not LGBTQ “affirming.”

While some have certainly piled on in their damnations of the CCM industry, there are others — like Rhett Walker — urging a softer approach, one that rebukes sin without vilifying everyone in the industry’s orbit.

Making money as a Christian artist, he asserted in a recent Instagram post, isn’t wrong.

At the onset of his post, Walker condemned Tait’s alleged actions — which include predatory behavior, watching a rape, and assaulting young men, two of whom were minors — and wrote he should be jailed.

While Tait posted an initial apology, it does not cover the breadth of the numerous accusations that have been leveled against the 59-year-old singer.

Another man’s heinous sins should not, Walker argued, invalidate the worth of the CCM industry.

“My calling is my job,” he wrote. “So I do have to pay bills and this is what pays my bills. I hope your calling is also your job. If a plumber has the same allegations and they are true, once again … jail. But I don’t cancel the plumbing industry. The sin has consequences. It feels weak to hate an industry because of bad people inside it. Stand up and call out the bad people!”

He went on to write there remains within CCM people — “like me” — who “care about sharing the Gospel through music,” noting, “I know a lot of artists, radio peeps, promoters and so forth that are about sharing the Gospel.”

Fame, Walker added, has never been a priority to him.

“I’m a believer, a husband, and a father,” he wrote. “I don’t care to be famous.”

It is worth noting comments about Tait’s purported actions being an “open secret” in the CCM world have poured fuel on the fire of cynicism aimed at the faith-based industry.

Christian singer-songwriter Cory Asbury, for example, wrote in an Instagram Story “everyone knew” about the allegations against Tait. That insight came in response to follower who asked the “Reckless Love” artist if he was aware of the claims against Tait before they became public knowledge.

Another follower asked, “How many ‘Christian’ bands/artists are living a double life like Michael Tait[?]” In response, Asbury simply wrote, “A lot.”

Christian apologist Mike Winger took to his X account, where he responded, “Maybe the reason Michael Tait got away with it for so long is because a whole lot of other people in his industry are also getting away with it and this results in a culture where exposing anyone is seen as a threat to everyone.”

As for Walker, one of his followers on Instagram replied to his post, writing he believes all of CCM “needs to be purged,” asserting there’s “no way” Tait’s former bandmates didn’t know what was going on.

“As an outsider and person who purchased tickets multiple times, it’s disappointing that excessive drinking was a norm on the bus, much less the drugs,” wrote the follower. “If the other members knew these allegations or problems and didn’t say a word, it’s disgusting. Asbury said everyone knew. Who knows. Everyone knows now.”

He continued, “[T]he higher ups in the industry and labels should be questioned and purged. If upper management … allowed this, there is no telling what else is being allowed out there.”

For his part, Walker said he “100%” agrees those close to Tait should be “questioned,” but ultimately cautioned against allowing Tait’s choices to tarnish the reputations of everyone within the CCM industry.

“[L]et’s just call a spade a spade and move forward,” wrote Walker. “Saying the CCM industry is a problem is putting all artists on the same platform a[s] the ones who do terrible things.”

Capitol Christian Music Group has dropped the Newsboys from its label after an investigation into the claims against Tait. Additionally, K-LOVE has pulled songs by DC Talk and the Newboys from its rotation.

