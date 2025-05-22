Actor Neal McDonough Shares How Finding Faith During Personal Trials Helped in 'The Last Rodeo' Role

Actor Neal McDonough is known for his appearances in many films and TV series including "Minority Report" ,"The Flash", and "Yellowstone".

And now, the 59-year-old is putting his hands to writing in the upcoming film, "The Last Rodeo". In the movie, McDonough plays the role of a retired bullrider who returns to the ring to save his grandson.

The actor gave CBN News more insight into the character.

"Joe Wayne Wright is kind of every man," he shared. "If you want to talk about the film it's when your family gets fractured, when your family gets torn apart a bit, what are you prepared to do to build it back up?"

"The whole idea of this film came to me when I was doing a Western and the idea of what would've ever happened to me personally if something happened to my wife. And it kind of buckled me. And then this thought from above came into my head, right? A grandfather that has to go back and save his grandson because he's suffering from the same brain tumor that killed his wife," he continued.

The film is filled with faith and family values. Something McDonough finds important in today's landscape.

"It's just an amazing film that really speaks to the core values of the heartland America. The heartland of America is always about family first. Me second. That's what America was built on. My parents are immigrants. They came from Ireland. And it was those core values of hard work to make your family prosper. Making sure it's family first over yourself," he said.

"Every family has problems. I don't care who you are, you must go through stuff, and the only way to get through that stuff is through hard work and faith. Faith in yourself. Faith in your family. Faith in God," he told CBN News.

McDonough revealed he had to revisit some of his struggles that are also portrayed in the character he plays in the film.

"If it's a painful situation, I have to dredge up all the painful things that happened to me. The cancer that I've had in my family, or the deaths that I've had in my family, or having everything taken away in my personal life when I wouldn't do certain things. So, to relive those things, it's hard. But 'The Last Rodeo' is the most personal film I've ever done because it's taking my real-life problems that I went through and living it."

"To have gone through the difficult things that I've had in my life happen to me, as we all have difficult things happen, doesn't make me special. We all go through hard stuff in our lives, but it's through faith and believing in him that he'd pull me out of the ashes," he continued.

McDonough hopes this project will positively touch many people.

"This is a great movie that calls you out a bit. It makes you think, okay, am I good enough? Dad, am I good enough? Daughter, am I good enough, coworker? Am I a good enough human being? Am I good enough? Child of God? Am I? You could die out there."

He added, "Let's root for each other a little bit more. Let's go to the cinema...We need films that are uplifting and talk to the real American family."

"The Last Rodeo" will be in theaters starting May 23rd.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***