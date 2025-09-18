ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Indefinitely Over His Claims About Charlie Kirk’s Death

Jimmy Kimmel in New York City on May 14, 2019. (Credit: Diego Corredor/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)

The ABC network took action Wednesday night to suspend the late-night show of Jimmy Kimmel following controversial claims he made about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The network made the move after significant pushback from the Nexstar Media Group and the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which together own close to 70 ABC affiliate TV stations.

Nexstar and Sinclair both announced they would block “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from airing indefinitely. And Sinclair had decided to air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, in Jimmy Kimmel Live's timeslot.

Kimmel had declared on TV that the assassin who murdered Charlie Kirk was a member of "the MAGA gang" – a claim which investigators have refuted by revealing evidence they've uncovered about the primary suspect.

Kimmel also claimed this week that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr called the comments "truly sick," contending that Kimmel was spreading misinformation.

Carr said the FCC has a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC, and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for what appeared to be an intentional effort to mislead the public.

“This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney,” Carr said on the Benny Johnson podcast. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

One FCC Commissioner, Anna Gomez, is protesting the move, accusing the administration of "using the weight of government power to suppress lawful expression."

But Nexstar's broadcasting division president, Andrew Alford, had criticized Kimmel's accusations about Kirk's death as being "offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse."

And Sinclair is calling upon Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family, asking him to also "make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA."

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Much like the now-fired CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, Kimmel's ABC show often veered into anti-Trump political commentary.

AP reports that a spokesperson for Kimmel did not immediately return a call for comment. And there was no immediate comment from Kimmel, whose contract was already set to end in May 2026.