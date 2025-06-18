Wild Reports Emerge of Iranians Celebrating Israel’s Attack: Here’s Why

As tensions continue to flare between Israel and Iran, reports of Iranians rejoicing have been going viral.

It might seem like a strange reaction — residents of a nation being attacked by a perceived enemy expressing elation. But Lana Silk, CEO of Transform Iran, said the situation inside Iran is so bleak and difficult that this response from residents makes perfect sense.

“The immediate reaction that we got from Iran was, for want of a better word, celebration,” she told CBN News. “I’ve seen videos going viral on social media with young people throwing parties literally as they watch the missiles coming down … It’s been surreal looking at that thinking, ‘Wow, these are people under attack and yet they welcome it.'”

Silk said she’s even seen messages from Iranians personally thanking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “for finally doing something about this brutal regime.”

While Silk acknowledged that some of the joy might have been tempered by the realities of war, including food and gas shortages, evacuations, and other issues, the elation is still present.

“There’s definitely a price to be paid, but I think by and large, people are thinking it’s probably worth paying it for what’s hopefully coming next,” she said.

Silk explained that the dire situation in Iran has driven this reaction, calling the scenario there “intense” and detailing the many ways the government has restricted people’s rights.

From fights over headscarves to the erosion of basic liberties, life in Iran isn’t easy.

“The people of Iran have been brutalized for decades now by this government, and a lot of people use the word ‘traumatized’ — that there is so much trauma across the country that people are dealing with from the implications of a controlling regime,” she said. “To the secondary implications of what people then do to each other when they’re in such dire circumstances.”

Silk continued, “They’re really choking under the hold of the government, and they have tried for freedom from under this regime, and failed, and paid a high price for it.”

Israel’s attack offers a potential for change inside Iran. It’s also an example of a move from years of negative rhetoric between the nations to intense action — a move from “war by proxy” to aggressive action aimed, according to Israel, at thwarting an increasingly dangerous Iranian regime.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s going to let up anytime soon,” Silk said. “So the rest of the Middle East is watching with nervousness, I would say, because people will get caught in the crossfire, and they’re all cautious to see what will come of it.”

Silk said Transform Iran has long prayed about and prepared for the potential for regime change in Iran, setting the groundwork for the ability to more freely spread the Gospel if and when Iran opens up and restrictions are eased.

“As a Christian ministry, we’re very cautious of this and preparing urgently so that, when the church is free, the church is also ready,” she said, “Ready with materials, discipleship programs, churches, believers in different regions ready to respond to the need.”

Today, Christians in Iran must be covert, as their belief system isn’t permitted. Children, in particular, must carry the burden of concealing their faith and working to exercise and spread it quietly.

“They connect mostly digitally,” Silk said. “They’re limited in their impact to their house, church, and their immediate environments. They have to be careful who they talk to and who they reveal themselves to.”

Ultimately, Silk is hopeful.

“I would say this is a time of hope that there’s change that we have been praying for,” she said. “There are some real, practical possibilities that are happening here. Pray for both countries. Pray for wisdom in the leaders in Israel and how they progress towards the end that they are seeking. Pray for peace and protection over the innocence in both countries.”

