Trump Criticizes Countries Rewarding Hamas Terrorism, Calls for NATO to Shoot Down Russian Aircraft

President Trump challenged world leaders in his speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, criticizing countries for recognizing a Palestinian state, calling it a reward for Hamas.

Later, he also made a strong show of support for Ukraine and called out European nations for a policy of unchecked immigration. He said it's destroying their countries.

Trump's speech was punctuated with tough talk and criticism of allies and adversaries. He addressed his goals of ending the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and defended the strike on Iran's nuclear program.

"My position is very simple. The world's number one sponsor (of terrorism) could never be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon," he said of Iran.



He also scolded European allies for buying oil and gas from Russia as they defend Ukraine, but saved his major announcements for after the speech.

When asked if he thinks NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that have been entering NATO airspace, Trump replied, "Yes, I do."

Later, he posted on social media that with the help of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and retake all the land Russia has taken.

In the General Assembly, the president touted his administration's success in ending the flood of illegal immigrants pouring across U.S. borders.

He then issued a strong rebuke to European nations on the impact of what he calls uncontrolled migration. "Your countries are going to hell," he warned.

The President issued some of his strongest statements concerning the Israel/Hamas war, telling leaders it's unwise to recognize a Palestinian state, and making a strong demand to Hamas about the captives held since the October 7th attack.

"Release the hostages now. Just release the hostages now," he said.